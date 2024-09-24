Man Utd: Plan to sign Ratcliffe a ‘Top Priority’

For Man Utd to close the gap with Manchester City and compete for the Premier League title, they need to carry on making sensible decisions in the transfer market. Romano claimed they’ll be investing in a new winger next year, therefore, proving there is some self-awareness about what areas need improving.

There is understandably much speculation about who the Red Devils could be looking to bring in over the next few campaigns. Still, it is evident that United wants to bolster its ranks and return to being challenging at the top. United can become a proper challenger if they play their cards right in the transfer market.

With Jadon Sancho set to leave for Chelsea in 2025, the club is expected to turn its attention toward signing another winger. Interest was speculated among fans in Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Eze really caught the eye of United, with abilities akin to his interest in Michael Olise during his time at Crystal Palace, which was akin to around eleven months previous. Bayern Munich wins as well, and the Olise deal is regarded as simply too expensive.

United will monitor that over the next few months as they consider a move for another winger in 2025. Eze is one option under consideration but not the only other on the table. There are no guarantees Eze will be the one they go for. However, having lost Akpom, United will likely consider signing a winger. Of course, the team will actively scout and evaluate a number of prospects in the next several months.

While many United supporters have been clamoring for the Glazers to be kicked out of the team for years, others initially cheered his arrival. The club’s massive debt load, which began when the late Malcolm Glazer paid $1.4 billion to acquire it in 2005, is the source of the ire. Since Alex Ferguson retired from the team in 2013, the team’s performance has sadly not improved, and no league titles have been won.

United’s gross debt is more than $990 million as of now, of which a large amount is long-term debt covered by a revolving credit facility in the US. Nonetheless, the club is anticipated to maintain this pattern for the full fiscal year, achieving record revenue for the second quarter.

With ambitions to reach even greater figures for the full fiscal year, United just revealed record-breaking revenue for the second quarter. This remarkable expansion is evidence of the team’s commitment and diligence.

In addition to this achievement, Ratcliffe, a notable investor, has taken responsibility for United’s football operations and is already introducing beneficial reforms. A dedication to improving the team’s performance is evident in hiring Omar Berrada as chief executive and pursuing Dan Ashworth as sporting director.

In addition, there are plans to renovate United’s renowned Old Trafford stadium, indicating a commitment to success on and off the field. A task force has been formed to speed up these upgrades, demonstrating a strong commitment to advancement.