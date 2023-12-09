First Touch

Man City Supporters Clubs In The USA

By /

The recent rise of Manchester City to dominate English football has coincided nicely with the rise in popularity of soccer in the USA, inspiring a whole new generation of Man City supporters. The launch of a sister club in the States, New York City FC, has also helped their cause. This page will help you find all the Man City Supporter bars and clubs throughout the country

Manchester City logo

Please let us know of any Man City supporters clubs in America if they are not listed here.

Manchester City Supporters in Alabama

MCFC Birmingham

Become a member of MCFC Birmingham and score yourself a special treble winners tee-shirt. You can then wear it proudly at True Story Brewing Company in Crestwood shopping centre whenever City are playing.

Man City bar in Birmingham - True Story Brewing

Manchester City Supporters in Arizona

Phoenix Desert Blues

Formed in 2014, the Desert Blues are the official Man City club in Phoenix. They watch weekend games downtown at The Kettle Black on North 1st Street. Join their Facebook group to keep updated on meet-ups and other events.

Man City bar in Phoenix - The Kettle Black

City Supporters Clubs in California

manchester city in california logo

Check out our page of Man City bars and supporters clubs in California.

Manchester City Supporters in Colorado

MCFC Denver

This is a well-established, official Man City supporters club based in the Mile High City. MCFC Denver watch games at Celtic On Market, where you can also have a flutter on the horses. If you are in nearby Colorado Springs then head to The Brit pub. Either venue provides a fun-filled live match experience for South-Western Cityzens.

Man City bar in Denver - Celtic On Market

City bar in Colorado Springs - The Brit

Man City Supporters in Florida

Man city logo

Check out our page of Manchester City bars and supporters clubs in Florida.

Man City Supporters Club in Georgia

ATL Cityzens

This official Atlanta chapter of City fans was formed in 2016 and now boasts over 100 members. They have an excellent website where you can watch a video about the club and join up for yourself. If you want to meet them for a match then get yourself down to the Big Game Sportsbar in the Old Fourth Ward Historic Park neighborhood

Man City bar in Atlanta - Big Game Sportsbar

Man City Supporters Club in Illinois

Chicago MCFC

This is the official Man City supporters club in the Second City. You can find them on matchdays at the famed Chicago soccer bar AJ Hudson’s. They also have a website where you can buy a club scarf and find out about upcoming events.

Man City bar in Chicago - AJ Hudson's

Man City Supporters Club in Louisiana

MCFC NOLA

Man City are well represented in the Big Easy by this official supporters group. Follow them on social media. Find them on matchdays at the legendary Finn McCools – where else?

Man City bar in New Orleans - Finn McCools

City Supporters Club in Massachusetts

MCFC Boston

MCFC Boston is the official supporters group covering the entire Southern New England area. Head to The Banshee in Dorchester to join them for a live game and follow them here.

Man City bar in Boston - The Banshee

