Man City Supporters Clubs In The USA

The recent rise of Manchester City to dominate English football has coincided nicely with the rise in popularity of soccer in the USA, inspiring a whole new generation of Man City supporters. The launch of a sister club in the States, New York City FC, has also helped their cause. This page will help you find all the Man City Supporter bars and clubs throughout the country
Manchester City Supporters Clubs In The USA
Manchester City Supporters in Alabama
MCFC Birmingham
Become a member of MCFC Birmingham and score yourself a special treble winners tee-shirt. You can then wear it proudly at True Story Brewing Company in Crestwood shopping centre whenever City are playing.
Man City bar in Birmingham - True Story Brewing
Manchester City Supporters in Arizona
Phoenix Desert Blues
Formed in 2014, the Desert Blues are the official Man City club in Phoenix. They watch weekend games downtown at The Kettle Black on North 1st Street. Join their Facebook group to keep updated on meet-ups and other events.
Man City bar in Phoenix - The Kettle Black
City Supporters Clubs in California
Manchester City Supporters in Colorado
MCFC Denver
This is a well-established, official Man City supporters club based in the Mile High City. MCFC Denver watch games at Celtic On Market, where you can also have a flutter on the horses. If you are in nearby Colorado Springs then head to The Brit pub. Either venue provides a fun-filled live match experience for South-Western Cityzens.
Man City bar in Denver - Celtic On Market
City bar in Colorado Springs - The Brit
Man City Supporters in Florida
Man City Supporters Club in Georgia
ATL Cityzens
This official Atlanta chapter of City fans was formed in 2016 and now boasts over 100 members. They have an excellent website where you can watch a video about the club and join up for yourself. If you want to meet them for a match then get yourself down to the Big Game Sportsbar in the Old Fourth Ward Historic Park neighborhood
Man City bar in Atlanta - Big Game Sportsbar
Man City Supporters Club in Illinois
Chicago MCFC
This is the official Man City supporters club in the Second City. You can find them on matchdays at the famed Chicago soccer bar AJ Hudson’s. They also have a website where you can buy a club scarf and find out about upcoming events.
Man City bar in Chicago - AJ Hudson's
Man City Supporters Club in Louisiana
MCFC NOLA
Man City are well represented in the Big Easy by this official supporters group. Follow them on social media. Find them on matchdays at the legendary Finn McCools – where else?
Man City bar in New Orleans - Finn McCools
City Supporters Club in Massachusetts
MCFC Boston
MCFC Boston is the official supporters group covering the entire Southern New England area. Head to The Banshee in Dorchester to join them for a live game and follow them here.