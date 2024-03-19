Man City, AC Milan To Play At Yankee Stadium

The first match will feature reigning Premier League champions Manchester City taking on Italian side AC Milan on July 27 as part of Manchester City’s U.S. preseason tour in preparation for the 2024/2025 campaign.



On July 28, New York City FC will face Mexican side Querétaro F.C. in its 2024 Leagues Cup opener, marking the first-ever Leagues Cup match at Yankee Stadium.



Tickets for Man City vs. AC Milan will be made available via presale beginning on Monday, March 25, and fans can sign up for access at www.FCSeries.com or www.SoccerChampionsTour.com. Please note that all Yankees season ticket holders will receive presale access. The general public on-sale will begin on Wednesday, March 27, at 10am ET via www.ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster TTY at (800) 943-4327.



Tickets for New York City FC vs. Querétaro F.C., will be available to the general public on Monday, March 25, beginning at 1pm ET, via www.ticketmaster.comand Ticketmaster TTY at (800) 943-4327.