The Main Types of Casino Bonuses

Casino bonuses come in a wide range of types. Not every bonus will suit each player. For example, you won’t need free spins if you plan to play poker. Similarly, you won’t need free bets if you plan to play Aviator alone. This is why it is important to know what you want to play before signing up for an online casino.

Welcome Bonus

This is given upon sign-up at a casino. It may incorporate a few different types of bonuses, such as matched deposits and free spins. Welcome bonuses are often staggered, so you will get the full benefit when you make deposits over a period of time, instead of getting it all at once.

Matched Deposits

Matched deposits are the most common type of bonus. They will provide you with an amount relevant to the funds you put into your casino account. For example, a 100% matched deposit will give you the amount you put in dollar for dollar. They are usually capped at a certain value.

Free Spins

Free spins are another popular bonus, often included as part of a welcome bonus at operators like Betway. They allow you to spin the reels on slot games without putting in any of your own funds. By using them you get to grips with the game and even win money. Many free spins are often available in games and are part of complex bonus rounds. While they are both the same at heart, they are allocated differently.

No Deposit Bonuses

A no-deposit bonus is what most new casino players truly want. It will provide you with an amount of credit to play games and try a platform without the need for a customer to make a payment. There are not many casinos that provide these, although some do them periodically with the use of a promo code.

Reload Bonuses

Reload bonuses are incentives that carry on after the initial welcome bonus ends. They will provide further bonuses as more deposits are made. Sometimes, it can even just require logging onto the platform regularly. They can take the form of credit, matched deposits, or free spins.

Cashback

Cashback offers are commonly used in sports betting and also casinos. They provide you with a percentage of the amount that is lost. While it seldom returns your full amount, it does let you get some kind of payoff if you have an unlucky day at the tables.

Wagering Requirements

When it comes to understanding bonuses, wagering requirements are a key factor that is often overlooked. These are the terms and conditions attached to bonuses. All casinos will have them, and in many ways, the level of wagering requirement shows how generous they really are. A casino can offer you the earth, but if they don’t allow you to win money with your bonus or withdraw it, then it becomes useless.

The most obvious wagering requirement is a playthrough. This will come as a percentage or a multiplier. This is how much must be wagered from your own bankroll before you can withdraw any amount won through the bonus. For example, if you have an x20 wagering requirement, then you need to bet $20 for every $1 you win before you can withdraw it. Any funds you have won will go into a stasis account until you have cleared this.

Another wagering requirement worth considering is that some bonuses can only be used on certain games. This is particularly true of slots. Free spins will be only allowed on certain games, usually the most popular franchises. They may also exclude you from bonus rounds or larger jackpots.

Lastly, check the time frame for bonuses. They will definitely have a timeframe in which they need to be used. Don’t use them at this time and they expire, meaning you have missed out on your free credit.

VIP Programs

VIP programs are ways in which people who deposit large amounts regularly are rewarded. They are often invitation-only, and potential members will be contacted by the casino’s administration. They may also have their own account manager assigned to them.

The benefits of a VIP program vary and can be tiered by how much you deposit. They can include everything from faster withdrawals, down to invitations to special tournaments and programs. However, they benefit most players as they are provided with enhanced rewards. VIP programs are not available in every casino, due to laws on responsible gambling.

Once you understand what these are, you can begin to look for bonuses that are right for you. Find one that has transparent wagering requirements, like Betway, to ensure you get the most from your offers.