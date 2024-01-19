Kevin Paredes Voted Young Player Of The Year

Paredes made major strides for both club and country in 2023. After eight appearances during the 2022-23 U-20 MYNT cycle, he earned his first senior USMNT call-up in September and was a part of all three fall training camps with the full team. The 20-year-old made his senior international debut on Sept. 13 vs. Oman and then made his first start in the Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal vs. Trinidad and Tobago on Nov. 17, helping the U.S. book its place in the CNL Finals for the third-straight tournament.

“It’s an honor to be named Young Male Player of the Year and I’m truly happy to be able to play for the country that gave me and my family so many opportunities,” Paredes said. “Looking at past winners, I know how privileged I am to be named amongst some of the greatest to ever play for our country. I enjoy every moment wearing the red, white and blue and I look forward to continuing to represent the United States at a high standard.”

USMNT

During his time with the U-20s, Paredes scored two goals and added three assists, including an impressive scissor-kick goal and a well-played helper vs. England on March 25 as part of the USA’s World Cup preparations. He featured in both knockout stage matches for the U.S. at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina, as the red, white and blue became the only nation to reach the quarterfinals of the last four U-20 World Cups.

Wolfsburg

At the club level, Paredes grew into a consistent contributor for Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, appearing in 15 of 19 matches to help Die Wölfe finish in eighth place and just one point out of qualification to European competition. After making his debut the previous fall, the Virginia native added one goal and three assists, including two late set-ups to earn draws for Wolfsburg vs. Union Berlin on March 12 and Augsburg on April 1.

During the first half of this season, Paredes played in 13 of 16 matches for Wolfsburg, scoring vs. Werder Bremen on Nov. 5 and sending the club into the holiday break in seventh place.