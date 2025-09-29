Keon Coleman Fantasy Outlook 2025: Sleeper WR?

Having finished the 2024 season with a 13-4 record, the Bills are one of the more interesting teams for fantasy players to look at this year. The top sportsbooks reviewed by our experts at ReadWrite view them as one of the stronger teams in the league and the third-favorite to win Super Bowl LX.

With the Bills in contention for the title, their players should attract a lot of interest in fantasy leagues. So, is their wide receiver Keon Coleman someone you select when you run out of good WR options, or is he a true sleeper pick? Let’s look at his fantasy outlook for 2025.

Keon Coleman Strengths

The Bills selecting Coleman with the fifteenth overall pick in the 2024 was seen as a huge steal based on his ability and college performances.

As a 6’3 WR, Keon Coleman has a prime athletic build for an NFL pass-catcher and is a prototype of a modern receiver. On top of this, he has exceptional foot speed and explosive acceleration, especially for someone with his build.

As mentioned above, Coleman’s rookie season in the NFL didn’t go exactly as planned. He recorded 29 receptions on 57 targets for a total of 556 yards. He missed several games with a wrist injury that hampered his entire season.

However, between weeks 7 and 18, he was the 18th WR in end zone targets per game and 6th in yards after catch per reception. On top of this, he was 5th in average depth of target. Add to this that Josh Allen improved much in terms of his deep throws last year, and we could see the two connect for some huge plays this year.

Coleman dedicated this summer to improving his route-running and agility. The results were already there in the summer practices, as well as in the team’s joint practice with the Bears.

Keon Coleman Weaknesses

It’s no coincidence Coleman decided to work on his sharpness in routes this summer, as it was seen as one of his biggest weaknesses last year. He was struggling to separate from defenders and lacked the burst on angled routes.

While we mentioned acceleration as one of his strengths, he may struggle to outpace elite CBs in the league, especially in deep ball situations.

However, the biggest concern about Coleman is his limited production last year. If his role and game stay the same as last year, he could be in for another season with only several games with 10+ fantasy points, which isn’t necessarily the kind of capital fantasy players are crazy about.

As of right now, both Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid are still in front of Coleman in terms of target priority, and Coleman will need to make noticeable strides in his reliability before he earns a larger share of Buffalo’s passing game.

Keon Coleman Fantasy Football Outlook in 2025

The Bills are desperate to find their new number one WR. We’ve seen teams succeed without one dominant pass-catcher, but they still prefer to have a true alpha at the position. The potential for Coleman to become one is still there, but he’d first need to improve significantly on his previous year.

Based on Coleman’s numbers from his rookie year, the Bills may again look to spread targets across multiple players, and he might end up being pigeon-holed into a downfield, possession receiver, a role that doesn’t necessarily offer much fantasy relevance.

Add to this that the Bills have a rushing QB in Josh Allen and a good overall run game, and it’s easy to see why Coleman doesn’t rank among the players ready to explode this year.

Still, if there’s enough improvement and the season starts well for Coleman, he could see his role in the team increase.

This makes him a good pick in deeper leagues or for players with Josh Allen on their teams.