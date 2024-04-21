Julián Fernández On Target Again For NYCFC

City began the second half in much the same way as they finished first – pushing United back into their half as they chased a second goal.



Cushing’s side came close to doubling their lead in the 56th minute after a brilliant first-time pass by Keaton Parks found Ojeda free on the left-hand side of the box.



The winger skipped by his defender and then tried to slide a shot under the goalkeeper but was denied by Bono with an impressive kick save.



United were eager to find a way back into the game and Gabriel Pirani tried his best to produce an equalizer with a curled effort from the edge of the penalty area. On hand to deny him was Freese, who claimed the ball comfortably.



Cushing introduced his first change of the evening in the 72nd minute as Ojeda departed the game in place of Julián Fernández. He would be joined on the field by Jovan Mijatović five minutes later as he replaced Bakrar.



City would continue to push for a second goal and they eventually found it in injury time with Rodríguez again influential in proceedings.



A brilliant run down the right from the Uruguayan saw him evade several United defenders before his low cross into the box found Fernández in space to slam the ball home.



That strike would prove to be the last notable act of the contest – confirming a second straight 2-0 home win for City in the space of seven days.