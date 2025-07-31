Jonathan Shore Must Start For NYCFC

Sporting director David Lee promises more moves before August 21. But while everyone obsesses over new signings, they’re missing the real story – Jonathan Shore has already solved NYCFC’s midfield puzzle.

Shore’s Numbers Prove He’s No Ordinary Teenager

But first, let’s check the facts. Shore leads NYCFC with an 88% passing accuracy among players with 10+ games. That’s not a typo. An 18-year-old kid from Manhattan is surpassing every veteran on the roster. Through 21 MLS appearances and 1,164 minutes, he’s completed 411 passes with precision that most seasoned pros can’t match.

Well, what makes this wild is that Shore only signed his first professional contract in March 2023 when he was 15. Two years later, he’s bossing MLS midfields. He started against Inter Miami on opening day at 17 years old and never looked back. Against Orlando City and Philadelphia Union, he controlled games like a ten-year veteran.

Shore Represents Everything Modern Midfielders Need

Forget the old stereotype of defensive midfielders just breaking up play. Shore creates as much as he destroys. He’s attempted 12 shots, created 6 chances, and completed 5 successful dribbles this season. Not bad for a “defensive” player who supposedly just sits in front of the back four.

Watch Shore play and you’ll see something special. He’s always scanning the field, checking over both shoulders before receiving passes. But that’s not coaching – that’s a real instinct. He knows where everyone is before the ball arrives at his feet. For context, most MLS midfielders take three touches to do what Shore does in one.

Keaton Parks’ Injury Made an Opportunity Shore Seized

Parks reaggravated his foot injury in June, and Pascal Jansen admitted “He won’t be available for the coming weeks.” That injury could’ve derailed NYCFC’s season. Parks has been their midfield anchor for years – 6’4″, physical, experienced.

But instead, Shore stepped up and made everyone forget about Parks. He covers more ground, presses harder, and moves the ball faster. While Parks plays at one speed, Shore shifts gears constantly. He’ll drop deep to collect from defenders, then sprint forward to support attacks. His nearly 90% passing accuracy shows he doesn’t run around, but makes pretty smart decisions with the ball.

The arrival of Aiden O’Neill for €2.5 million adds competition, but Shore’s already proven he belongs. Why mess with what’s working?

NYCFC’s Academy Finally Produces a Star They Must Keep

Do you remember James Sands? NYCFC’s first homegrown signing earned them a nice loan fee from Rangers, gained European experience, and returned stronger. Shore could follow that path – but only if he keeps playing regularly.

European scouts already circle Yankee Stadium (yes, the baseball one where NYCFC plays). Several Bundesliga and Eredivisie clubs sent representatives specifically to watch Shore. Every minute he plays increases his value. Bench him now for expensive imports, and NYCFC kills their own golden goose.

The business case writes itself. Develop Shore properly, sell him for millions in a few years. Or panic, play it safe with older players, and watch another academy talent leave for pocket change. NYCFC’s choice seems obvious.

Looking at the Bigger Picture

NYCFC’s recent history with young players should inform their decision-making here. Joe Scally to Borussia Monchengladbach, while midfielder Gio Reyna spent his formative years in the academy before leaving to sign with Borussia Dortmund.

The biggest difference with Shore is that he seems more committed to placing himself at NYCFC first. But while Reyna left before making a first-team impact, Shore seems to be focused on helping his boyhood club achieve success before considering any future moves. Such loyalty deserves to be rewarded with playing time.

His contract runs through December 31, 2027 with a club option for an additional year, giving NYCFC plenty of time to make it happen. But contracts mean nothing if the player isn’t getting regular minutes.

Why Benching Shore Would Be Jansen’s Biggest Mistake

Shore earned his spot through performance, not potential. He’s shown he handles pressure, maintains composure against playoff teams, and makes chances others miss. His chemistry with wingers like Hannes Wolf took months to develop – so, why throw that away?

More importantly, Shore gives NYCFC something they desperately need: energy and unpredictability. Opponents can’t get comfortable when he’s constantly pressing, constantly moving, and constantly looking for vertical passes. He makes NYCFC harder to play against.

The message to Pascal Jansen is very simple: Jonathan Shore must keep starting. Not because he’s young, not because he’s homegrown, but because he’s one of NYCFC’s best players right now. At 18, he’s already irreplaceable. New signings should complement Shore, not replace him. Anything else would be coaching malpractice.