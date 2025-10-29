What John Kennedy’s Departure Means For Celtic

As Kennedy follows the “toxic” Brendan Rodgers out the door, it ends the Celtic man’s nearly 30-year tenure with the club he’s supported since he was a boy, the club that he literally sacrificed his body and his playing career for before becoming a key member of its coaching staff.

Players past and present have cited Kennedy as vital to their development, and he has been the one constant as, since 2014, multiple managers—his bosses—have not hesitated to use what must be a revolving door to enter and leave the Celtic dugout.

Reportedly, he turned down top-job positions at Hearts and Hibs over the years. And, he demurred when Ange Postecoglou sought to bring “Kendo” with him to Spurs after the Aussie left Parkhead in 2023. But now Kennedy has thrown in his lot with Rodgers rather than the club he has been associated with for decades.

That alone suggests there may be more to the story of what’s going on at Celtic than majority shareholder Dermot Desmond’s claims that Rodgers is essentially the root of all evil.

John Kennedy’s Departure begs quetions

True, it could be that Kennedy just thinks it’s time for a change. However, if that’s the case, why now, when his decision can only be seen as a tacit endorsement of Rodgers’ side the months-long saga of obvious disharmony between the dugout and the club hierarchy?

Until this week, we have been largely dismissive of efforts among the Celtic support seeking reform at the club, citing leadership’s track record over the past 25 years or so. But the past couple of days have shown that the Green Brigade and others have been right all along. Something is indeed rotten in Denmark, er, Parkhead, and it’s unlikely that that begins and ends with Rodgers.

Desmond’s statement cannot be taken at face value. If Rodgers was indeed lying—about his contract and the club’s transfer business—and placing the board in the proverbial crosshairs, then why wasn’t he sacked when he first made the claims in August?

And why didn’t Desmond and the board immediately respond to supporters’ requests for an explanation with regard to Rodgers’ claims?

Mixed Loyalties

Confident, competent leadership would have acted immediately when it’s position was questioned—even by a manager who sure knows how to make an entrance (11 trophies across two spells in charge at Celtic Park) but has yet to master the graceful exit—or even the “Irish goodbye.”

Clearly, as Kennedy has opted to leave Celtic, perhaps to follow Rodgers to a destination as yet unknown, it’s a sign of not only where his loyalties lie, but what he thinks of the current direction of the club.

And given the past few days, it appears that direction is, well, down.