Johan Cruyff: Tribute To A La Liga Legend

Early Life

Cruyff was born in Amsterdam in April 1947, and he was raised on the street located just five minutes away from the home stadium of Ajax.

His early roots in the game were engrained from a young age, as he would play the sport with his brother and Cruyff idolised Dutch star Faas Wilkes. However, his youth was also marked by tragedy, as his father died from a heart attack aged just 45.

But, this only spurred on the aspiring footballer to reach the highest level of the game, and his development was marked after joining the Ajax youth academy aged ten.

Ajax Success

Cruyff would make his professional debut for the club in November 1964, but it was a forgettable campaign for the club as they finished in their lowest ever position. However, this would chance after Cruyff was given a first-team place in a regular occurrence.

The following season, the Dutchman scored an impressive 25 goals in 23 matches as Ajax won the Eredivisie title, and that feat would be matched in the 1966-67 season. His star on the European star would also rise in 1967-68, as he played in his first European Cup final against AC Milan.

Cruyff’s star would continue to rise between 1970 and 1972, winning a third European Cup after a win over Inter Milan in his final season with the club in 1972-73.

Move to Barcelona

After a dominant stay in his home country, Cruyff made the massive decision to move overseas in 1973 after signing for Barcelona in a world-record deal. His stay in Spain would transcend the sport, and would have lasting impacts on the future of the game.

Cruyff was a key star for Barcelona in his first season with the club, ending the team's 14-year wait for a La Liga title. His standout performance in the campaign would come in the 5-0 victory away from home against Real Madrid. His performances that season would play an important role in the Catalonian culture, and gave Barcelona a sense that they would never lose.

His heroics would continue throughout his stay in Spain, winning the Copa del Rey in the 1977-78 season. A brief retirement would follow before a return to the European game with Ajax. In his final two seasons with the club, he would add a further two Eredivisie titles to his collection.

However, relations between Cruyff and Ajax reached a new low when he wasn’t offered a new deal in 1983, leading him to sign with Feyenoord, winning the title with Ajax’s arch rivals.

Managerial Success

As one of the greatest minds in the history of football, it is little surprise that Cruyff ventured into management after calling time on his playing career. He would experience early success after taking the job at Ajax in 1985, winning the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1987.

It was during this period that he would create his lasting legacy, playing three mobile defenders, two controlling midfielders, and two touchline hugging wingers.

Cruyff would continue to follow his playing path when agreeing to take over at Barcelona ahead of the 1988-89 season. It was during his period in charge that youth players were given their opportunity to shine, with the Dutchman bringing through stars such as Ronald Koeman, Pep Guardiola, and Romario.

Success would follow, as Barcelona’s Dream Team won the La Liga title in four successive campaigns between 1991 and 1994, while the club would also achieve success on the major stage, reaching four European finals.

His dominant period in control of the charge saw him set Barcelona history, winning eleven major trophies. This record would remain until it was broken by Pep Guardiola.

Legacy

Cruyff, who passed in 2016, left a legacy which is evident across the footballing world, but none more so than at Barcelona. The Dutchman’s fingerprints are all over the academy setup, and the DNA at the club that promotes bringing through aspiring stars.

He is also behind the iconic Cruyff turn, which was a trick employed at the 1974 World Cup. The skill is still readily used across the world of football.