Japan Beat USWNT To Claim SheBelieves Cup 2025

A run of five straight titles in the SheBelieves Cup ended Wednesday night for the USWNT, which fell to Japan, 2-1, in the tournament finale at Snapdragon Stadium.
With three victories in as many SheBelieves matches, the Nadeshiko lifted the trophy for the first time in their fifth appearance at the prestigious invitational, while handing the Americans their first defeat in 18 games under coach Emma Hayes. The USA, which had claimed seven of the nine previous SheBelieves championships, finished the four-team, round-robin tournament in second place with two wins and a loss.
USA 1 Japan 2
Earlier Wednesday, Colombia (1W-2L-0D) clinched third in its first SheBelieves appearance with a 2-1 win over fellow debutant Australia (0W-3L-0D).
After starting 22 of her 23 available players across this month’s first two SheBelieves matches, Hayes on Wednesday selected 10 of the 11 women who kicked off the tournament-opening win over Colombia. The exception was veteran left back Crystal Dunn, who started the second game against Australia and returned to the lineup before a crowd of 17,188 in San Diego.
Dunn joined defenders Tara McKeown, Emily Sonnett and Emily Fox in front of goalkeeper Jane Campbell, who earned her 10th cap. Sam Coffey, Lily Yohannes and captain Lindsay Heaps anchored the U.S. midfield while Ally Sentnor, Yazmeen Ryan and striker Catarina Macario, a San Diego native, comprised the front three.
First Half
Needing all three points to claim first place after Japan entered the match with superior goal difference, the USA found itself in a hole after just 93 seconds. Japan’s Yuka Momiki lifted the eighth-ranked visitors into the lead, shielding the ball from Campbell and Sonnett – who collided on the play – before clipping a shot into the empty American net. The U.S. now had to score at least twice.
The resilient hosts recovered quickly, however, and Dunn fed Heaps for a 12th-minute header that was saved by Japan goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita. The Americans were coming, and less than two minutes later, Sentnor — who certainly made a case during the SheBelieves Cup for further call-ups — leveled the score.
Macario’s devastating midfield turn sent the Japanese into disarray, and she played a pass through to Sentnor as the rising Utah Royals star raced into the penalty area. Sentnor took one touch and then rifled a shot inside the right post. It was the 21-year-old Sentnor’s second goal of the tournament and her second in her five USWNT appearances. U.S. Soccer’s reigning Young Female Player of the Year also had an assist in the Feb. 23 win over Australia.
Momentum seemed to be with the top-ranked Americans, but Japan weathered that post-goal storm and came close to retaking the lead when Hikaru Kitagawa snuck behind the U.S. defense in the 26th. She barely missed from an acute angle. Japan’s speed on and off the ball, along with its quality in tight spaces, led to a significant first-half possession and shot advantage. When the USA did take control, it often tried to play through the savvy 17-year-old Yohannes, who looked to spread the field and change the tempo. Macario also was an occasional target.
The U.S. had the last good chance near the end of the half as Ryan stole a stoppage-time pass and marauded through midfield before finding Macario for a bid that rolled wide of the left post.
Second Half
Hayes made two changes after intermission, sending left back Jenna Nighswonger and forward Jaedyn Shaw on for Dunn and Sentnor. But once again, Japan started a half on the front foot. Following a foul by Ryan and a brilliant diving save from Campbell on the ensuing 50th-minute free kick, Japanese substitute Toko Koga put the trophy back within Japan’s reach with a short-range goal from Campbell’s rebound.
The USA was again faced with having to score twice. Korbin Albert, Lynn Biyendolo and Alyssa Thompson entered in the 58th, then Tierna Davidson joined them 10 minutes later as the hosts committed more resources to the attack. But the refreshed lineup couldn’t unlock the Japanese, who were able to play a bit more cautiously and manage their lead. Shaw and Davidson tested Manchester City’s Yamashita from distance and Thompson caused trouble with a couple dribbling runs, but the Nadeshiko defended desperately and remained firm. With its late push, the USA narrowed Japan’s overall advantage in shots to 10-9 and put five on target to the visitors’ four.
The USA fell to defeat for the first time in 23 games dating back to a Concacaf W Gold Cup loss to Mexico on Feb. 26, 2024 — exactly one year earlier. Wednesday’s match was also just the second time in 42 tries that Japan beaten the USA. The Americans now lead the all-time series 32W-2L-8D with the only other outright defeat coming at the Algarve Cup back in March 2012.
The USWNT will return to action in early April with a pair of high-profile friendlies against Brazil, which will be preparing for this summer’s Copa América Femenina. The first rematch of last year’s Olympic final will take place April 5 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, followed by a second engagement on April 8 at PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif.
Line Ups
USA
1-Jane Campbell; 23-Emily Fox, 14-Emily Sonnett, 4-Tara McKeown (12-Tierna Davidson, 68), 19-Crystal Dunn (5-Jenna Nighswonger, 46); 17-Sam Coffey, 10-Lindsey Heaps (Capt.), 11-Lily Yohannes (3-Korbin Albert, 58); 22-Yazmeen Ryan (7-Alyssa Thompson, 58), 20-Catarina Macario (6-Lynn Biyendolo, 58), 9-Ally Sentnor (8-Jaedyn Shaw, 46)
Substitutions Not Used: 2-Emily Sams, 13-Emma Sears, 15-Gisele Thompson, 16-Claire Hutton, 18-Mandy McGlynn, 21-Michelle Cooper
Head coach: Emma Hayes
JAPAN
1-Ayaka Yamashita; 22-Yuka Momiki (8-Manaka Matsukubo, 58), 21-Miyabi Moriya (18-Honoka Hayashi, 84), 2-Saori Takarada, 13-Hikaru Kitagawa (6-Toko Koga, 46); 14-Yui Hasegawa, 4-Saki Kumagai (Capt.), 10-Fuka Nagano (7-Hinata Miyazawa, 46); 15-Aoba Fujino (19-Remina Chiba, 57), 11-Mina Tanaka, 17-Maika Hamano (5-Hana Takahashi, 75)
Substitutions Not Used: 3-Moeka Minami, 9-Riko Ueki, 12-Chika Hirao, 16-Momoko Tanikawa, 20-Narumi Miura, 23-Akane Okuma
Head coach: Nils Nielsen