Japan Beat USWNT To Claim SheBelieves Cup 2025

Needing all three points to claim first place after Japan entered the match with superior goal difference, the USA found itself in a hole after just 93 seconds. Japan’s Yuka Momiki lifted the eighth-ranked visitors into the lead, shielding the ball from Campbell and Sonnett – who collided on the play – before clipping a shot into the empty American net. The U.S. now had to score at least twice.

The resilient hosts recovered quickly, however, and Dunn fed Heaps for a 12th-minute header that was saved by Japan goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita. The Americans were coming, and less than two minutes later, Sentnor — who certainly made a case during the SheBelieves Cup for further call-ups — leveled the score.

Macario’s devastating midfield turn sent the Japanese into disarray, and she played a pass through to Sentnor as the rising Utah Royals star raced into the penalty area. Sentnor took one touch and then rifled a shot inside the right post. It was the 21-year-old Sentnor’s second goal of the tournament and her second in her five USWNT appearances. U.S. Soccer’s reigning Young Female Player of the Year also had an assist in the Feb. 23 win over Australia.

Momentum seemed to be with the top-ranked Americans, but Japan weathered that post-goal storm and came close to retaking the lead when Hikaru Kitagawa snuck behind the U.S. defense in the 26th. She barely missed from an acute angle. Japan’s speed on and off the ball, along with its quality in tight spaces, led to a significant first-half possession and shot advantage. When the USA did take control, it often tried to play through the savvy 17-year-old Yohannes, who looked to spread the field and change the tempo. Macario also was an occasional target.

The U.S. had the last good chance near the end of the half as Ryan stole a stoppage-time pass and marauded through midfield before finding Macario for a bid that rolled wide of the left post.