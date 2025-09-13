Jaedyn Shaw Scores On Gotham FC Debut

Just two weeks ago, Gotham FC (8-6-6, 30 points) sat right on the playoff line, battling with a handful of teams for a spot in the NWSL’s eight-team postseason picture. But three straight wins – including two on the road, the other being against the reigning champion Orlando Pride – have reconfigured Gotham’s outlook with six matches left in the regular season.

“This is a very important win for us away from home and another clean sheet,” said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. “San Diego is a great team, and it’s always a difficult place to play. They control the ball well, and that can be tough for us because we are normally the team that dictates possession. We needed to be resilient and ready for that situation, and I think the team showed it was prepared.”

The win avenged Gotham’s home loss to San Diego back in May, and it also gave a glimpse into what Amorós’s team can look like at its best, continuing a run of form since a June win at Utah that has Gotham among the hottest squads in the league. Gotham is 5-1-3, with 18 points from a possible 27, in its last nine NWSL matches, in addition to a perfect record through two Concacaf W Champions Cup group stage games.

Gonzalez Strikes Again

At Snapdragon Stadium, Gotham’s goals both fit the team’s playing style perfectly.

The first, from González in the 45th minute, came from Gotham’s pressing. A bad back pass put San Diego goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan under pressure from Gotham forward Geyse, forcing the ball to the Spanish striker, who passed it into the goal from 20 yards out. González now has 13 goals – 11 in the first halves of games – and is four away from tying the club record for a single season.

Shaw, who came on at halftime after joining the team Thursday for her first training session, redirected a driven cross from Jaelin Howell with a header in the 79th minute to seal the win. It was the perfect exclamation point on a whirlwind week for the 20-year-old who transferred in from the North Carolina Courage.

“Honestly, I’ve just been taking it as it comes,” Shaw said. “It’s been a lot, but I’m not taking myself too seriously, and I’m enjoying the moments I get here with everyone while getting to know the team. Once you’re out there playing soccer, nothing else really matters. As soon as I got on the pitch, it all felt good.”

Next Game For Gotham FC

Gotham FC now heads north of the border to face Vancouver Rise FC Academy in its third Concacaf W Champions Cup group stage match. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 16, with streaming coverage on Paramount+.