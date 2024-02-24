Jackpot Jill: Portfolio of Live Dealer Games in Australia

Before we turn your attention to the live dealer format in JackpotJill Casino, we want to provide basic information about this digital club. So, this iGaming playground was created in 2021. Set in a fantasy world, this virtual kingdom attracts clients with a free flow of lucrative bonuses and a diverse assortment of high-quality products. To find out the biggest benefits of this live casino in Australia, take a look at the list below:

Spectacular sign-up offer reaching up to 7,500 AUD + 100 Free Spins

Quick payout speed (from 24 to 72 hours)

Tremendous assortment, including various iGaming entertainment types (slot machines like fruit casino games or gladiator-themed, baccarat, bingo, blackjack, Caribbean Stud Poker, Texas Hold’Em, roulette, keno, sic bo, progressives, video poker, and live dealer casino games )

Different self-exclusion tools for riskers struggling with ludomania

Certifications from eCogra, GLI, and SSL Secure Connection

A high average RTP rate of 98%

Different currencies accepted, including AUD, USD, EUR, BCH, ETH, LTC, and XRP

In our opinion, it’s fair to talk about the disadvantages of JackpotJill as well. Luckily, there are a few of them:

Limited selection of deposit & withdrawal methods

Monthly withdrawal limit of 5,000 AUD

High wagering requirement of x50 for most of the bonuses

Word or Two About Live Dealer Games

After this short JackpotJill Casino introduction, we want to talk about the well-liked live dealer format and try to explain why riskers adore it. First, it is essential to note that the live dealer format is targeted at recreating the remarkable experience of visiting a physical establishment.

Live sessions are streamed in real-time from a studio or casino floor, allowing risk-takers to interact with the dealer and other participants through a chat interface. Usually, croupiers offer riskers the chance to try their hand at poker, roulette, baccarat, and blackjack.

Because live dealer broadcasts in JackpotJill Casino are streamed in high-definition, having a PC or smartphone with decent technical characteristics and a strong Internet connection is vital. We recommend purchasing a headset for complete audio immersion and deep atmosphere dive. Some croupiers also allow us to communicate with them through a microphone, so we suggest buying it too to have a friendly conversation with the casino live dealer.