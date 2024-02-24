Jackpot Jill: Portfolio of Live Dealer Games in Australia

JackpotJill is an iGaming platform, very popular in Australia. This website gains the favor of clients with the luxury welcome offer of 7,500 AUD + 100 zero wager Free Spins claimable over 5 deposits and fascinating events such as Booongo & Playson Year of The Dragon tournament with 50,000 AUD prize pool or BGaming Valentine Fortune competition with 20,000 AUD reward fund.
JackpotJill Casino: A Deep Dive into Live Dealer Games
Another reason why riskers have high regard for JackpotJill Casino is a sweeping assortment, including over 680 products from Yggdrasil Gaming, iSoftBet, Playson, BetSoft, and other suppliers with favorable reputations. Today, we’d like to talk about JackpotJill in greater detail and devote special attention to the live dealer section on this website. Let’s start this adventure.
About JackpotJill Casino
Before we turn your attention to the live dealer format in JackpotJill Casino, we want to provide basic information about this digital club. So, this iGaming playground was created in 2021. Set in a fantasy world, this virtual kingdom attracts clients with a free flow of lucrative bonuses and a diverse assortment of high-quality products. To find out the biggest benefits of this live casino in Australia, take a look at the list below:
- Spectacular sign-up offer reaching up to 7,500 AUD + 100 Free Spins
- Quick payout speed (from 24 to 72 hours)
- Tremendous assortment, including various iGaming entertainment types (slot machines like fruit casino games or gladiator-themed, baccarat, bingo, blackjack, Caribbean Stud Poker, Texas Hold’Em, roulette, keno, sic bo, progressives, video poker, and live dealer casino games)
- Enchanting design with medieval vibes
- Different self-exclusion tools for riskers struggling with ludomania
- Certifications from eCogra, GLI, and SSL Secure Connection
- A high average RTP rate of 98%
- Different currencies accepted, including AUD, USD, EUR, BCH, ETH, LTC, and XRP
In our opinion, it’s fair to talk about the disadvantages of JackpotJill as well. Luckily, there are a few of them:
- Limited selection of deposit & withdrawal methods
- Monthly withdrawal limit of 5,000 AUD
- High wagering requirement of x50 for most of the bonuses
Word or Two About Live Dealer Games
After this short JackpotJill Casino introduction, we want to talk about the well-liked live dealer format and try to explain why riskers adore it. First, it is essential to note that the live dealer format is targeted at recreating the remarkable experience of visiting a physical establishment.
Live sessions are streamed in real-time from a studio or casino floor, allowing risk-takers to interact with the dealer and other participants through a chat interface. Usually, croupiers offer riskers the chance to try their hand at poker, roulette, baccarat, and blackjack.
Because live dealer broadcasts in JackpotJill Casino are streamed in high-definition, having a PC or smartphone with decent technical characteristics and a strong Internet connection is vital. We recommend purchasing a headset for complete audio immersion and deep atmosphere dive. Some croupiers also allow us to communicate with them through a microphone, so we suggest buying it too to have a friendly conversation with the casino live dealer.
The Best Live Jackpot Jill Games
Hopefully, our specialists’ description of the live dealer format has impressed you enough to try out this iGaming entertainment type. Allow us to present the TOP 5 interactive sessions in JackpotJill Casino. Check out the table below.
Title
Developer
RTP
Release Date
Maximum Win
XXXtreme Lightning Roulette
Evolution Gaming
97.03%
11.05.2022
x2,000.00
Sweet Bonanza Candy Land
Pragmatic Play
96.48%
10.11.2021
x20,000.00
Crazy Coin Flip Live
Evolution Gaming
96.05%
14.06.2022
x2,000.00
One Blackjack
Pragmatic Play
99.28%
03.03.2021
x2,000.00
Crazy Time
Evolution Gaming
95.5%
10.06.2020
x25,000.00
The only disadvantage of this format is that there’s no way to try out the title in the free trial mode. You must place a real-cash bet once you launch a live dealer game in JackpotJill VIP Casino.
Registration in JackpotJill Casino
Ready to try their luck at the fantastic live dealer format, risk-takers should carry out JackpotJill login. To do it, they must first sign up for this iGaming website. Luckily, the enrollment procedure is trouble-free and fast.
The initial step is to visit JackpotJill Casino and click the emerald «Sign Up» icon. You will be redirected to the enrollment form, where you will be asked to provide details about yourself, such as your birthdate, name, residential address, email, and mobile phone number. After that, verifying the submitted information is important by tapping the confirmation link sent to the email you inserted and typing in the shortcode from the SMS message received.
The last action required to gain membership in this iGaming kingdom is to pass through the KYC verification stage. For such a procedure, gamblers are requested to submit Identification Documents, including a government-issued photo ID (such as a passport or driver’s license), proof of residential address (a utility bill or bank statement), and, in some cases, a copy of the payment instrument used for financial dealings in this virtual club. Don’t worry; all the delicate information will be kept strictly confidential.
Final Thoughts
Finalizing the concise JackpotJill review dedicated to the live dealer format, we want to recommend this iGaming website to Australians who are passionate about gambling and betting. With premium software from suppliers such as https://betsoft.com/ , this iGaming kingdom won’t disappoint visitors. To motivate you to look at this website, we want to point out that entrants will collect no deposit of 20 Free Spins as soon as they register in this digital club.
