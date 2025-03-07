St. Johnstone Owner Adam Webb, Pt 2

News regarding traveling supporters for football generated major headlines in Scotland this week after Celtic and Rangers reached an agreement on allowing away fans into their respective grounds for future Glasgow derbies, starting with the match at Parkhead later this month.

There was also the small matter of the SFA announcing a 500-ticket reduction for future cup ties at Hampden for both Glasgow clubs over the use of pyrotechnics by some supporters at recent matches.

However, the issue of traveling supporters in Scotland has actually been news in recent seasons after several clubs decided to reduce the allocations for both Celtic and Rangers, with the goal of maintaining a home advantage (and limiting incidents of fan misbehavior).

One of the clubs making that move is St. Johnstone and in part 2 (part 1 can be found here) of our exclusive interview with the American owner of the Perth side, Adam Webb, we asked how it has worked out, particularly given that matches against each of the Glasgow giants generate significant revenue.

Old Firm Issues

Part of the decision to reduce the allocations for Celtic and Rangers at McDiarmid Park this season was a call to action from Webb urging Saints supporters to come out and support their team and help offset the revenue loss. How has the response been to that call to action?

“Poor,” said Webb in our exclusive interview. “Our fans have not shown up in sufficient numbers for the Old Firm games. Therefore, we are reevaluating our policies for the future.”

He added, “We have been very transparent about this process. Most fans understand that we must do what is best for the financial viability of the club.”

That’s particularly true given that one of Webb’s promises upon taking over ownership of the club last summer was to increase the player budget.

“We have increased the player budget for this season and, if we stay in the Premiership, we will do so again next year,” Webb told us. “Our goal is to sustainably increase player payroll by 5% to 10% each year as we grow the club.”

Relegation Battle

Unfortunately, that investment has yet to yield returns on the pitch. Although results have improved under Finn gaffer Simo Valakari, who was appointed in October, the Saints remain in last place in the Premiership, six points from safety. Premiership survival is obviously a priority.

“We have a relegation battle to survive,” Webb acknowledged.

However, that battle has only strengthened the new owner’s resolve. He remains bullish on Scottish football, provided things change.

“We have to grow the club with fans and sponsors and we need Scottish football, both national teams and leagues, to be successful,” Webb said. “And we need help from the Scottish government to remove discriminatory rules that harm Scottish football, such as refusing to allow fans to have a beer at our games.”

Beer Ban

That last bit may be in the offing, what with news this week that Police Scotland is considering lifting the beer ban that has been in place for more than four decades. Still, we asked Webb whether a club like St. Johnstone can be a viable — and profitable — business considering the financial challenges facing smaller clubs in Scotland.

“Viable? Yes. Profitable on a consistent basis? No,” he said. “There are occurrences which can make for a profitable season, such as player sales, cup wins or success in European competition. In most years, we will be fortunate to break even. Over time, we certainly hope this will change.”

On that we can all agree.