Are Injuries to Blame for Spurs’ Poor Season?

There’s no denying that the main issues at Spurs right now are multiple injuries, illnesses, and insufficient reliable replacements.

Key players like Destiny Udogie (defender), Cristian Romero (defender), and Micky van de Ven (defender) have been missing for large chunks of the current 2024/25 campaign, which has caused them to leak goals at the back and put pressure on the rest of the team.

After 24 games played so far this season, Spurs have only managed 8 wins. They have drawn 3, lost 13, scored 48, and conceded 37 goals, which gives them a +11 goal difference (GD) and 27 points; West Ham (15) are also on 27 points with Spurs.

Can Tottenham finish in the top 10 by the end of the season?

To find out if Tottenham can finish in the top 10 this season, you’re best off going to the place where South African players bet – the official 10bet online sports betting and casino site, which is well-known for having some of the most highly competitive English Premier League betting odds.

If you were to place a wager right now on Spurs finishing in the top 10 by the end of the season, you would be looking at average odds of around 3.25 (decimal odds), which is 9/4 in fractional odds, meaning they still have a 30.80% implied probability rate of actually achieving this.

However, for them to finish in the top 6, they are currently priced at around 41.00 (40/1), at 251.00 (250/1) to finish in the top 4, 751.00 (750/1) to finish in the top 2, and 2,501.00 (2,500/1) to win the league outright.

Are Spurs still in the Europa League?

Yes. Spurs are still in the UEFA Europa League competition. In fact, they are also still in the EFL Cup AND the FA Cup. Here are the latest odds for the top three favourites to win the Europa League:

Bet type: Europa League 2024/25 outright winner. Team: Manchester United (odds-on favourites). Decimal odds: 5.50. Fractional odds: 9/2. IPR: 18.20%

Bet type: Europa League 2024/25 outright winner. Team: Tottenham Hotspur (second odds-on favourites). Decimal odds: 6.00. Fractional odds: 5/1. IPR: 16.70%

Bet type: Europa League 2024/25 outright winner. Team: Athletic Bilbao (third odds-on favourites). Decimal odds: 6.50. Fractional odds: 11/2. IPR: 15.40%

In other words, Spurs fans will be happy with these odds as they look like a fairly safe bet to win the Europa League. However, always remember that no bets are guaranteed in football to win, even when placing sensible value bets like this on Spurs.

Will Spurs replace Ange Postecoglou?

It’s unclear yet whether Spurs will sack their current manager, but if they do decide to get rid of Ange Postecoglou before the end of the current campaign, some of the most likely candidates to replace him at the helm are Thomas Frank (11/2), Andoni Iraola (also 11/2), Mauricio Pochettino (7/1), and Kieran McKenna (11/2).

Other names that have also recently been mentioned are Ryan Mason, Erik Ten Hag, Marco Silva, Massimiliano Allegri, Edin Terzic, Xabi Alonso, Gareth Southgate, and Steven Gerrard.

Upcoming fixtures

On Sunday, February 16, Spurs host Manchester United and then travel away to play Ipswich on February 22. Their following game is against Manchester City away on February 26, and then on March 9, they are at home to Bournemouth.

Final thoughts

Whether Spurs can turn things around in time before the end of the season to finish in the top 10 remains to be seen. We will just have to wait and see what happens.

If you live in South Africa and decide to place a wager online from your PC or mobile device on trusted bookmakers like 10bet, you must be at least 18 years old. Before betting on this top-rated SA online sports betting and casino site, always do your research and stay on top of the latest EPL news.

The most important thing to remember to ensure you don’t exceed any initial spending budgets you devise is to gamble responsibly and only bet with money you can comfortably afford to lose.

Never bet while tired or intoxicated, and remember to take advantage of as many bonuses as possible to give your account a much-needed bankroll boost.