Things to Do if You’re a Soccer Fan in D.C.

1. Catch a D.C. United Match at Audi Field

Let’s start with the main event: D.C. United. One of Major League Soccer’s original clubs, D.C. United has a rich history and a loyal fan base. Their home turf, Audi Field, is a sleek, modern stadium located in Buzzard Point, near the Wharf. Opened in 2018, it offers an intimate yet energetic atmosphere that brings fans close to the action.

The supporter section, led by groups like the Screaming Eagles and La Barra Brava, is where the most passionate fans gather. Expect drums, chants, and flares that rival the intensity of European ultras.

We recommend arriving early and exploring the Wharf area for a pre-match bite or drink. There are tons of bars and restaurants just a short walk from the stadium.

2. Don’t Sleep on the Washington Spirit

D.C. is also home to the Washington Spirit, a founding member of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). With stars like Trinity Rodman, the Spirit brings talent and excitement to the pitch every season.

While they previously played at Audi Field and Segra Field in Leesburg, the team has made efforts to centralize more games in the heart of D.C., making matches more accessible to those who live in the city.

3. Join a Local Pick-Up or Rec League

If you’d rather play than watch, D.C. has a fantastic soccer community. With dozens of recreational leagues, pickup games, and meetups across the city, it’s easy to get involved at any skill level.

Check out:

DC Fray or ZogSports for co-ed leagues.

District Sports for more competitive formats and charity tournaments.

Meetup.com for casual pickup games in areas like Meridian Hill Park, the National Mall, or RFK Stadium’s fields.

Playing regularly is also a fantastic way to meet fellow soccer fans, especially if you’re new to the city. If you’re relocating or looking for a place to stay near all the soccer action, check out www.spareroom.com – a great resource for finding roommates and rooms in D.C. neighborhoods that are both lively and soccer-friendly.

4. Explore Soccer-Friendly Sports Bars

When it’s game day, but your team is overseas or out of town, D.C. delivers with bars that cater specifically to soccer fans. Whether you follow the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, or your local MLS side, you’ll find a pub filled with kindred spirits.

Top picks include:

Ireland’s Four Courts (Arlington, VA) – A classic Irish pub that’s home to Manchester United supporters but shows matches from all leagues.

– A classic Irish pub that’s home to Manchester United supporters but shows matches from all leagues. The Queen Vic (H Street NE) – An English-style pub with serious footy cred. It’s a go-to for Arsenal fans and Premier League matches.

– An English-style pub with serious footy cred. It’s a go-to for Arsenal fans and Premier League matches. Lucky Bar (Dupont Circle) – One of the original soccer bars in the city, it opens early for weekend matches and gets rowdy for big events.

– One of the original soccer bars in the city, it opens early for weekend matches and gets rowdy for big events. Across the Pond (Adams Morgan) – Cozy, casual, and consistently packed for Champions League nights.

5. Attend Watch Parties and Fan Events

D.C.’s soccer scene really comes alive during international tournaments. For the World Cup, Euro, Copa América, or CONCACAF Gold Cup matches, the city hosts large outdoor watch parties, often in places like Freedom Plaza, Franklin Park, or The Wharf.

Keep an eye on events hosted by D.C. United, local supporters’ groups, and even embassies (many host their own events during big tournaments). These gatherings are perfect for soaking in the electric vibe of global football fandom.

6. Visit the National Museum of American History

You might not expect a soccer connection here, but the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History occasionally features exhibits related to U.S. sports history, including soccer memorabilia from past World Cups and Olympic games.

It’s a great way to dive into the significance of the sport and appreciate the rise of soccer in the American consciousness — plus, admission is free!

7. Get Inolved in Local Club Culture

Beyond D.C. United and the Spirit, the city is also home to a number of semi-pro and amateur clubs. Teams like Nova FC, and Christos FC from the USL and NPSL circuits offer affordable, intimate matchday experiences and showcase local talent.

These matches are a great way to see the grass roots of American soccer and support clubs working to build the sport from the ground up.

8. Take a Soccer-Themed Day Trip

With D.C.’s location on the East Coast, it’s easy to catch away games or explore soccer culture in neighboring cities. Consider:

Philadelphia (Philadelphia Union) – 2 hours away by car or train.

– 2 hours away by car or train. New York City (NYCFC, Red Bulls) – 4 hours away, easily accessible via Amtrak.

– 4 hours away, easily accessible via Amtrak. Richmond, VA (Richmond Kickers) – A quick drive for USL soccer and charming Southern vibes.

These make for excellent weekend getaways.

10. Connect with Fellow Fans Online and IRL

D.C.’s diverse, international population means fans of nearly every national team and club are represented. Whether you’re a Barcelona fan from Bolivia, a Spurs supporter from Silver Spring, or a Chelsea loyalist from Congo, there’s a group for you.

Follow supporters’ groups on Bluesky, join local soccer Slack communities, or even attend embassy-sponsored soccer socials. The soccer scene here is welcoming and intense— jump in, and you’ll find your people fast.

Final Thoughts

Being a soccer fan in Washington, D.C. means you’re never far from a match, a community, or a pint with fellow enthusiasts. The city has something for every type of supporter.