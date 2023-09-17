Hudson River Derby Ends In Stalemate

Both teams started the game with intent. The Red Bulls fired off the first shot of the game through Elias Manoel after he found space on the right-hand side of the box, but his attempt flashed across the face of the goal and past Matt Freese’s left post.

At the other end, Mounsef Bakrar was causing the Red Bulls backline problems with runs in behind. On several occasions the striker came close to latching onto a through ball and getting a shot off.

They would come close again in the 24th minute after a loose ball found its way to Andreas Perea on the edge of the box, but his shot was smothered.

As the half wore on, NYCFC were finding success with opportunities on transition. Driving runs from Pellegrini and Santiago Rodríguez advanced the team up the field but did not deliver a clear cut chance.

Cushing would be forced into a first half substitution after Keaton Parks suffered an ankle injury while going up for a header – Alfredo Morales replacing him in midfield.

Red Bulls engineered their best chance of the first period just before injury time was announced – a through ball from Luquinhas finding Manoel, but he could not keep his effort under the bar.

The Argentinian wide man would himself test Coronel’s goal with a curling effort from the top of the box in the 71st minute, but he failed to keep the attempt on target.

The visitors had not given up hope of striking the first blow themselves, however, and a brilliant point-blank stop from Freese denied Omir Fernandez a goal.