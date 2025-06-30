At the end of this month, the US Women’s soccer team is going to be participating in three games against the Republic of Ireland and Canada, and there are bound to be people betting on them.

According to a recent survey, for instance, around 30% of people in the US have bet on a sporting event in the last twelve months, with one of the most popular sports among bettors being soccer. Whether it’s the women’s team or leagues like MLS and USL, soccer has become a major focus for sports bettors nationwide, driven by growing fan interest and expanding betting markets.

But the thing about betting is that there is money involved – who would’ve thought it?! – which means it’s not the easiest pastime to simply jump into. In order to remain safe and ensure a positive betting experience, it’s important for bettors to approach this industry with caution, discipline, and a clear understanding of the risks involved.

This starts with setting a budget and continues by comparing odds, making sure the big picture is always taken into account before any money is placed on the table.

Why is it Important to Compare Odds?

Not all odds are created equal, of course. Different sportsbooks and betting platforms often offer varying odds on the same event, all of which can significantly impact potential payouts.

By tracking and comparing odds, bettors can maximise their chances of getting the best value for their money, ensuring no potential winnings are left on the table and those small differences are taken advantage of.

Even just a slight difference in odds on a match could mean the difference between a modest win and a much larger payout, and if a bettor regularly puts down money on their favourite team, consistently choosing the best odds can have a significant impact on their overall returns over time.

How US Soccer Bettors Compare Odds

When it comes to how US soccer bettors compare odds, there are a few noticeable tactics. Let’s say someone wanted to place a bet on the upcoming USA friendlies, starting in late June. They would start by checking multiple sportsbooks and betting apps to see which platforms offer the most favourable odds for a given match – there are also platforms that offer aggregate odds from multiple sportsbooks in real-time, allowing bettors to quickly see which bookmaker is offering the best value for a specific soccer match.

As well as this, they might ensure to follow line movement and trends. Monitoring how odds shift over time before a match can reveal where the market is leaning and highlight opportunities – one sportsbook might lag behind others in adjusting their lines – and this can be hugely beneficial for those wanting to take advantage of discrepancies and make sure they make the most out of any returns coming their way.

Lastly, social media might also play a role, with soccer club communities often sharing tips, promotions, and value bets that help bettors stay informed and find the best opportunities. These should be taken with a grain of salt – at the end of the day, it’s the platforms themselves that will be offering the official odds and payouts – but it’s still a useful way to analyse the landscape and it gives bettors just a little bit more context before making their decision.