How To Stream NFL Football Games 2023-2024 Season

Hey football fans, no stress this 2023-2024 football season! You don’t need cable to watch the game. Stream it! Even if you’re not tech savvy enough to stream the game, we know where to find the rest of the NFL football games this season for you!
From NFL+ to fuboTV we know which games you’ll find on which streaming service and how much you can expect it to cost you. Let’s dive into all your options. All these options are available to stream on any internet connected device.
Step 1: Have High Speed Internet On An Internet Enabled Device
If you’re serious about streaming, you’ll need high speed internet at home. The speeds you’ll need will vary depending on your household’s typical usage, but we recommend a minimum of 25 Mbps. Your concurrent internet activities will affect your streaming ability, so we recommend testing out your video before game day to avoid disappointment.
Step 2: Pick A Streaming Service Or Two
To stream the game, you’ll need to pick a service or two. Some of them you may already subscribe to but didn’t know it had the game. Let’s go over which services are best for you:
NFL+ Is The Most Cost Effective Option For Streaming NFL Games
Want to watch the game but you’re on a tight budget? NFL+ won’t break the bank. Service starts at $6.99 a month and you can cancel at any time. Watch live local and primetime regular and postseason games. For the diehard football fans, there’s NFL films, commentary and more on demand content.
fuboTV Has The Best Sports Coverage Out Of All Streaming Providers
fuboTV is hands down the best when it comes to sports. They have the best coverage of all sports, not just the NFL. However, that coverage comes at a pretty hefty price that’s more than any starter cable and satellite TV service; starting at $74.99 a month. That price is rightfully so given they have more sports channels than any other traditional TV provider on the market today.
YouTube TV Is The New Home For The NFL Sunday Ticket
Everyone knows the Sunday Ticket and its new home is on YouTube TV. It’s the same service we loved before, just found at a new place. Also, just like before, it’s add-on content that’s not included within YouTube TV’s normal service.
Amazon Prime Video Is Home To The Thursday Night Football Game
Do you already subscribe to Amazon Prime? Well you’re in luck because Amazon Prime subscribers get Amazon Prime Video included and within that service, you can watch the Thursday night game. Not bad for a service you’re likely already paying for.
Sling Orange Has ESPN 1, 2 & 3 Included
Did you dump cable thinking you won’t miss it, but now sort of regret it? Sling TV comes to the rescue. Their Sling Orange package carries ESPN 1, 2 and 3, plus a bunch of other favorite channels you’ll remember from cable. It’s almost half the price of cable without being tied into a contract and you’ll be able to catch the games.
Paramount+ Has Access To All The Games Aired On CBS
Paramount+ has some fairly mixed reviews, but they’re holding on during football season with their exclusive with CBS. For only $5.99 a month you can stream your local game every week as long as it is not blacked out, national games, postseason games and the Super Bowl.
Live TV streaming services for NFL games
You don’t need traditional TV services to watch the game. You have options and quite a few actually. Here’s a quick rundown of all your streaming options:
Streaming Provider
Monthly Price
Available Channels
More Details
Amazon Prime Video
$14.99/month or $139/year
Streams the Thursday night games
– Has the Thursday night football game
– Can watch previous weeks’ game replay
DirecTV Stream
$69.99/month to $159.99/month
ESPN, ESPN2, Big Ten Network, MLB Network, SEC Network, CBS Sports Network, and more
– NFL, NBA, MLB & more
– Up to 150+ channels
– Includes national, regional sports and local channels
– DIRECTV Sports Pack included for 3 months
ESPN+
$10.99/month
Only includes exclusive content like events, shows and series not on ESPN channels
– Includes live events and original programming
– Exclusive access to premium articles
– Can bundle with Hulu & Disney+
FuboTV
$32.99/month to $74.99/month
Fox Sports, NFL Network, ESPN, Univision, beIN Sports, PAC12, TUDN and more
– 7 day free trial
– Cancel anytime
– Record programming on cloud DVR
Hulu + Live
$76.99/month
CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC, and NFL Network
– Includes Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+
– Stream live major college and pro games
– Includes 90+ live channels
NFL+
$6.99/month to $14.99/month
NFL Network & RedZone from NFL Network
– Live local & primetime games
– Includes NFL Network
– Includes on demand content
– NFL + Premium includes NFL Redzone
Paramount+
$5.99/month to $59.99/year
Streaming through NBC Sports
– Sunday Night Football
– Includes pro football talk
– 50+ always on channels
– Available in Spanish
Sling TV
$40/month to $55/month
ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, NFL Network, Fox Sports 1 and more
– Free 3 day trial on select streaming devices
– Half off your first month of service
– Add on sports channels available
– Spanish language channels available
Youtube TV
4 payments of $56/month or $61/month
NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone
– Includes the NFL Sunday Ticket
– Add on NFL RedZone
– No contracts required
– Unlimited simultaneous streams at home
The Best Way to Stream the NFL This Season
The NFL Sunday Ticket is still the best way to catch all the games this season. It is no longer on DirecTV, but you can now get it on YouTube TV! Watch the remaining out of market Sunday games. It still isn’t cheap starting at $174, but you’re guaranteed the game.
How To Get Around A Local Blackout
Blackouts are nothing short of frustrating, but did you know you could get around them? All you need is a VPN service. With a VPN you can appear to be surfing the web from anywhere in the world you choose, including where your blackout won’t apply.
How do you know which VPN to pick? Well, there’s a few on the market and they all cost only a few bucks a month. Whether you choose ExpressVPN, SurfsharkVPN or another service, they all do the same thing and are a good choice.
