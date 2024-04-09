How To Stream NFL Football Games 2023-2024 Season

If you’re serious about streaming, you’ll need high speed internet at home. The speeds you’ll need will vary depending on your household’s typical usage, but we recommend a minimum of 25 Mbps. Your concurrent internet activities will affect your streaming ability, so we recommend testing out your video before game day to avoid disappointment.

Step 2: Pick A Streaming Service Or Two

To stream the game, you’ll need to pick a service or two. Some of them you may already subscribe to but didn’t know it had the game. Let’s go over which services are best for you:

NFL+ Is The Most Cost Effective Option For Streaming NFL Games

Want to watch the game but you’re on a tight budget? NFL+ won’t break the bank. Service starts at $6.99 a month and you can cancel at any time. Watch live local and primetime regular and postseason games. For the diehard football fans, there’s NFL films, commentary and more on demand content.

fuboTV Has The Best Sports Coverage Out Of All Streaming Providers

fuboTV is hands down the best when it comes to sports. They have the best coverage of all sports, not just the NFL. However, that coverage comes at a pretty hefty price that’s more than any starter cable and satellite TV service; starting at $74.99 a month. That price is rightfully so given they have more sports channels than any other traditional TV provider on the market today.

YouTube TV Is The New Home For The NFL Sunday Ticket

Everyone knows the Sunday Ticket and its new home is on YouTube TV. It’s the same service we loved before, just found at a new place. Also, just like before, it’s add-on content that’s not included within YouTube TV’s normal service.

Amazon Prime Video Is Home To The Thursday Night Football Game

Do you already subscribe to Amazon Prime? Well you’re in luck because Amazon Prime subscribers get Amazon Prime Video included and within that service, you can watch the Thursday night game. Not bad for a service you’re likely already paying for.

Sling Orange Has ESPN 1, 2 & 3 Included

Did you dump cable thinking you won’t miss it, but now sort of regret it? Sling TV comes to the rescue. Their Sling Orange package carries ESPN 1, 2 and 3, plus a bunch of other favorite channels you’ll remember from cable. It’s almost half the price of cable without being tied into a contract and you’ll be able to catch the games.

Paramount+ Has Access To All The Games Aired On CBS

Paramount+ has some fairly mixed reviews, but they’re holding on during football season with their exclusive with CBS. For only $5.99 a month you can stream your local game every week as long as it is not blacked out, national games, postseason games and the Super Bowl.

Live TV streaming services for NFL games

You don’t need traditional TV services to watch the game. You have options and quite a few actually. Here’s a quick rundown of all your streaming options: