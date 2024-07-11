How To Bet On Soccer At Social Sportsbooks

Moneylines

Moneyline bets are the most common and most straightforward type of bet. A moneyline bet is a bet that is placed on a single team or player, wagering that they will be the one that will win the game or contest, regardless of any other details. Moneylines appeal to newcomers as they are easy to understand and have few caveats. Moneyline bets do not take things such as the final margin into consideration. As long as the wager is placed on the winning side, the bettor wins the wager.

Futures

Futures betting is a type of betting that involves more experienced bettors who are familiar with the teams playing. In futures betting, bettors will place a wager on a team’s overarching performance through the entire season or tournament instead of betting on the outcome of a single game.

Futures bets are usually placed before the season begins but can still be placed at any other time. However, it is essential to remember that the numbers may change as the season plays out, changing the odds and affecting the winnings or losses, projecting different future odds as the season continues.

Props (Propositions)

Props betting (shortened from “propositions”) are wagers made that do not depend on the game’s final outcome or season. There are four main types of props bets: player props, game props, team props, and novelty props.

Player props are based on how a single player will perform, regardless of the game’s outcome. These bets will often follow an “over or under” formula. Game props are based on both teams and often follow an “over or under” or “yes or no” formula. Team props focus on the performance of one team rather than both. Lastly, novelty props are the most random. These bets can go as far as betting on what color of Gatorade will be dumped on the winning team’s coach.

Parlay Bets

Parlay bets are reserved for more experienced bettors as they are incredibly risky. Parlay bets involve a bettor making multiple wagers and combining them into one big wager. However, f to win a parlay bet, bettors must win every bet within the parlay. If even a single bet within the parlay loses, the bettor loses it all.