How Much Do Top College Athletes Make? A Detailed Guide for Students!

Do you know that top college athletes are making millions of dollars every year? What is the reason behind it? The era of NIL began in 2021. NIL stands for Name, Image, and Likeness. You know that common college students hardly make thousands of dollars every year. However, the top players sign million-dollar NIL deals. They also get institutional stipends.

Overcoming these problems before 2021 was a real trouble for students. The reason? The NCAA was not allowing them to earn a profit from their name, images, and likeness. In 2021, the NCAA’s Governance Bodies issued a decision against this approach. This allowed them to earn from advertisements and social media posts. How much do college football players make?

Here is a detailed breakdown:

As per Sports Illustrated, the average monthly income of a football player is roughly $34,000. However, it can vary based on NIL deals.

However, it can vary based on NIL deals. According to Forbes , Arch Manning’s annual income is approximately $6.5 million. After paying full tax, his earnings were roughly $4 million.

After paying full tax, his earnings were roughly $4 million. According to Yahoo Sports, Travis Hunter’s yearly NFL salary is approximately $12 million.

These players usually sign deals with global brands, such as Nike and Google. These deals enable them to earn millions of dollars every year.

Top 9 Highest Paid College Athletes – 2025 Updated List!

As you know, this era belongs to NIL. Football players are fully using this approach to earn millions of dollars. They are capitalising on Name, Image, and Likeness. These student-athletes have become powerful brands. They are integrating with international organisations to increase their earnings.

How much do college football players make? Here is an updated list of players who are earning the most:

1 Shedeur Sanders

Do you know about the previous NFL Hall of Fame? Shedeur Sanders is a top name among these legendary figures. He is the son of this famous player. Shedeur is the quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes. He has become one of the most influential and highest-paid athletes in college football. In 2025, he is expected to earn around $6.5 million. Sanders uses his Name, Image, and Likeness for that purpose, and has become a celebrity.

His fame is not only about football skills. Moreover, he has become a cultural icon. He perfectly combines an elite quarterback and a powerful personal brand. He knows the power of presence on social media. He blends his social media presence with his father’s charisma. As a result, he makes strategic decisions that enable him to earn healthy deals. These deals are typically reserved for professional athletes.

Here are some major endorsement deals for Sanders:

Nike is about sportswear and performance apparel. This is one of the most famous brands that signs deals with famous players like Sanders.

Gatorade is about sports drinks and athlete hydration campaigns. Sanders has got an endorsement from this brand, too.

Shedeur also has a partnership with Mercedes-Benz. He makes luxury automotive partnerships to increase their earnings.

Sanders has become a perfect example for students who want to start their football career. They don’t know how to gain effective skills for that sport. They are unable to pay their full dedication. However, the example of Shedeur shows that students must work hard to achieve their dreams. College athletes can build a multi-million-dollar empire without compromising academic grades.

2 Arch Manning

Arch Manning is a famous, celebrated quarterback at the University of Texas. He is not only a legendary football player. He has become a celebrity over the years. Do you know he is the grandson of Archie Manning? He is also a nephew of Eli Manning. With a lot of expectations, Arch entered the college football team. Now, he has become the most famous player.

In 2025, professionals believe that the NIL evaluation will be more than $6 million. Therefore, he will be among the top professionals to earn money in millions in America. At the start of their career, he was playing limited snaps. The brand value of Arch has increased significantly due to the legacy of their family. He gets national media attention more than others. That’s why he has become elite potential.

Here are notable NIL endorsements for Arch:

Arch is featured in many NCAA football video games. This makes him a central figure for the new generation of gamers. Many students don’t know, but his name is one of the biggest draws in the game’s relaunch.

Panini America partners with leagues for limited-edition football trading cards and collectable sets. This move shows that Arch has a massive fan base and marketability.

How much do college football players make? Before asking this question, you will need to state this query: Who creates the most buzz on social media apps? Arch’s digital likeness creates a lot of buzz. It helps them to increase the pre-orders and brand engagement.

Many students are unaware of why Arc is considered one of the most successful college football players. You will be amazed to know that he perfectly combines tradition and talent. Additionally, their marketing campaigns are more effective than those of their competitors. All these qualities make him the most phenomenal player in NIL.

3 – Travis Hunter

Do you have any information about once-in-a-generation talent? This is an exceptional tag for any person or athlete. Fortunately, Hunter is such a talent. He has changed the landscape of college football. He has a powerful personal brand. In addition, they also possess dual-threat capability. He stands out in two ways because he is a wide receiver. They also fulfil cornerback duties under the leadership of Deion Sanders. That’s why he has captured attention on the field.

Moreover, he is also a famous player in the corporate world. He is earning around $12 million annually. Therefore, professionals believe that he is an elite earner. How much do college football players make?

The NIL deal of Hunter will help you get an answer for this question:

Travis is a popular choice for brands to make commercials and digital ads. These advertisements portray him as the best athlete. So, students can idealise him to shine in this professional journey, along with working on writing tones .

. Hunter has signed a long-term deal with Adidas. This deal effectively highlights his athletic excellence and fashion appeal. The most interesting part is that this contract will extend beyond college. This will make him the face of Adidas football in the future.

Travis has already received a six-figure sum in 2025 because he is a cover athlete for NCAA Football. This indicates his national popularity in the United States. He is also an icon for the digital gaming experience.

Hunter also takes part in many financial campaigns. The major purpose of these campaigns is to promote literacy. They help him to save 20% of his NIL income. It will portray him as a smart player who has a strong sense of financial stability.



4 Cooper Flagg

Cooper Flagg is the best Duke Freshman. He is projected as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Can you believe that this shook the college sports world? According to Sporting News, the annual income of Flag is around $4.8 million. This amount can increase significantly in the coming years because their playing skills are expected to improve. As a result, it will become easy for them to sign deals with various national and international brands.

Please note that there was a severe competition for a rank or honour. Still, he managed to win the National Player of the Year award. This is proof that NIL success will not come at the price of on-court wins.

Below are some major NIL deals of Cooper Flagg:

He has signed a five-year deal. It will connect the Maine roots of Flagg with new local manufacturing. This partnership will effectively include shoe designs and multimedia designs. This campaign will always remain a future-oriented branding. As a result, it will be easy for him to earn thousands of dollars.

Flagg has also signed a multi-year contract with Fanatics. This will include autographed gear and collectable cards. This shows the market power of Flagg on and off the court.

He is among the top players who have got the best deal from Gatorade. You already know that this brand focuses on digital campaigns and performance ads. Sometimes, Cooper joins the promotional events of this brand.

Usually, Flagg also signs deal with local brand extensions. These brands focus on dorm essentials and fan merch lines. These products improve his appeal beyond athletic presence.



5 Olivia Dunne

How much do college football players make a month? This is an interesting question asked by students. Learners usually focus on football and ignore other games. However, they need to know that they can easily earn thousands of dollars from other sports.

They can generate healthy income like Olivia Dunne. She is a professional gymnast and has more than five million followers on Instagram. On all social media apps, she has more than thirteen million followers, including Facebook and TikTok.

She is one of the most renowned college athletes in the United States. As per Business Insider, Olivia makes $3.5 million annually because she signs various deals with local and international brands. In terms of annual earnings, she leaps over many male athletes.

Here is a brief description of her NIL earnings and deals:

She has signed a multi-million-dollar deal with Passes. This platform enables celebrities to transition into entrepreneurs and provides fans with access to exclusive content. Fans can also watch live streams after buying a subscription plan. This decision has created a sustainable revenue for her.

Olivia also has a long-term partnership with Cuori and American Eagle. These brands include apparel, nutrition, and tech. Some deals also allow her to earn $500K per contract.

She became the first female athlete to be featured in 2023. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit featured her. This was a significant milestone for her. Dunne called it a family partnership. This type of excellence always remains a dream for millions of students. However, she succeeded in achieving it in a short time.



6 Jeremiah Smith

Don’t think that you will only be successful if you start your football career. Some students are very conscious about this sport. Therefore, they ask: How much do college football players make per game? This question suggests that they believe they can only earn money through this sport. However, this is not the case. Jeremiah Smith is a perfect example of it.

He has broken numerous records over the years. As per Mindspaper, the annual income of Jeremiah is around $4 million, which is expected to grow significantly.

He came into the scene in 2024. Since then, it has been capturing the attention of local and international news agencies. He perfectly combines his skills with his marketing power. This enables him to generate millions of dollars annually.

Here are some key NIL deals of Jeremiah:

He was among the few football players to successfully secure a deal with international energy brands. Jeremiah signed an agreement with Red Bull. This partnership shows his skill level and excellence. This deal is not only beneficial for Jeremiah but also for the energy brand.

Nintendo & Epic Games are famous platforms among students. Jeremiah also formed a partnership with it. It features digital content and gaming promotions. This will connect a younger audience with pop culture.

Smith has also signed a deal with Ricart Automotive. It has received a new Dodge Durango from the dealership in return for event appearances. This also includes social media campaigns.

Lululemon & American Eagle cater to lifestyle apparel. It aligns with his athletic persona. This allows them to create a fashion-forward culture.



7 Carson Beck

Carson Beck is a former Georgia Bulldogs senior quarterback. Now, he holds the Miami Hurricanes. He has become one of the highest-paid college football athletes.

According to Greensboro Sports, Beck will make around $4 million in 2025 from various activities. He returned to school instead of participating in the NFL draft. This shows the NIL power because it pays more than others.

Here are NIL highlights and the transition strategy of Carson:

Yoy may already know that Beck joined the Hurricanes through the transfer portal. Initially, he got a contract worth thousands of dollars. This package was considered one of the largest in college football in terms of salaries.

Before his transfer, Beck earned significant income in Georgia. This earning exceeded one million dollars. This highlights the appeal of his brand.

Due to his popularity, he earned comparisons to elite college QBs. He has also gotten coverage on CBS Sports and Sports Illustrated. This shows the magnitude of his deal with various brands. It became a game-changer for NIL valuation.

The journey of Beck shows the skills of modern college athletes. At this level, students need to make informed decisions and strengthen their institutional support. As a result, it empowers them to maximise their earning power before starting their journey in the NFL.

You need to stay strong like Carson. He underwent a major UCL surgery in 2024. At that time, he planned to recover it quickly, and he succeeded. Additionally, he also declined the draft offer so that they can capitalise on the NIL offer.

8 Cade Klubnik

How much do college football players make? According to Athlon Sports, Cade earns around $3.3 million annually through various NIL deals. He is a senior quarterback with in-depth knowledge of the game. Additionally, he is also an ACC Championship Game MVP. He continues to improve his presence off the field through various strategies.

He has hired one of the best marketing managers for that purpose. As a rising NIL star, he gets a lot of sponsorships and media exposure. This enables him to establish numerous partnerships with local and international brands.

Here is detailed information about their NIL highlights brand partnerships:

Cade has signed a multi-year ambassador deal with Rhoback. This is a famous brand for active wear apparel. This deal shows that Cade will promote quality wear through creative content and social media platforms. It also includes commission-based earnings and gear benefits. Some professionals believe that this is a perfect deal for Cade.

Beats by Dre is a well-known sports brand in the United States. Klubnik has also joined the Beats Elite because he will get financial support from the brand’s sports team. This brand will also feature him as one of the top NCAA athletes.

They have also officially partnered with the dealership. Cade will receive a Chevrolet pickup for appearances and social media promotion. Additionally, they must attend community events to enhance the brand’s positive image.

Many additional campaigns also increase his digital presence. He easily enjoys exposure to merchandise and lifestyle branding.



9 Jalen Milroe

Jalen is also a famous player in the USA. As per Essentially Sports, the annual salary of Jalen is around $1.57 million. It is expected to increase this year as he continues to improve his skills. Many local and international organisations are giving him good coverage. Jalen is considered one of the best quarterbacks in Alabama. He is the most loving player because he consistently delivers excellent performances. This not only enhances their image but also helps them generate millions of dollars.

As mentioned above, his NIL valuation is above one million. Therefore, he is one of the top-earning college football players. After knowing about his salary, we are sure that you will not ask questions like this: How much do college football players make?

These are some key NIL deals for Jalen:

Milroe has signed multiple deals with footwear brands. HeyDude Shoes is one such brand. Through a partnership with this brand, Cade is promoting streetwear and lifestyle branding.

He also has a partnership with Armani Beauty. This is a cologne brand. It highlights the appeal beyond typical sports. Why are these players making partnerships with brands and companies? They sign multi-million dollar deals with these organisations. They don’t have to work hard to earn that money. They just need to maintain their athletic performance.

Panini America and Improbable Media are well-known brands in the United States of America. They featured in trading cards and gaming DTC. As a result, it becomes easy for Cade to earn money without extra effort.

Jalen is a representative of the modern model. He is a dual-threat quarterback. This means that he can easily generate high NIL income. Furthermore, it highlights their appeal across various categories, such as sportswear and cologne.

Why Is College Football So Big in America?

College football is popular in America due to its tradition and regional pride. Big names in this sport have millions of fans. This also makes football so big in the USA. Many colleges and universities have football programs. These programs have a history of more than a century. Along with these reasons, this sport is also a cultural event that fosters school spirit.

Some regions have no official football teams. In these regions, it is a form of entertainment for students and professionals. Severe revaluations also encourage students to adopt this passion. As you are aware, NIL is on the rise; it has become increasingly easy for students to earn millions.

Here are some additional reasons that make football big:

• Many colleges have stadiums that have a capacity of 100,000 fans. This creates an unmatched level of energy among students. As a result, many students decide to become professional players.

It plays an important role for students who want to start their career in the NFL. Therefore, it captures the attention of students and fans. Sometimes, parents convince their children to adopt this sport.

Football programs generate millions of dollars in revenue every year. Colleges and universities support their students and offer scholarships. Students who play this game also get more facilities than other learners.

How Much Do NFL Waterboys Make?

Waterboys can earn beyond your imagination. They enjoy high annual salaries. However, the compensation depends on their experience. Team budget and job responsibilities are also key factors in the decision. The main role of waterboys is to keep players hydrated. Nevertheless, many of them also assist trainers with sideline logistics.

Usually, the duties of a waterboy are totally against the name. These individuals must have a background in sports medicine if they want to become waterboys. Some of them are former college interns and assistants. If you are going to start your football career, you can become a waterboy initially. It will provide you with access to players and coaches.

Wrapping Up

How much do college football players make? Students are curious to know about the exact salaries. It is fine if you want to get information about the annual income of these players. This information will help you choose this profession confidently. In this detailed guide, we discussed the 9 highest-paid athletes. Most of these athletes are football players, while some are gymnasts.

How much do college football players make? Students are curious to know about the exact salaries. It is fine if you want to get information about the annual income of these players. This information will help you choose this profession confidently. In this detailed guide, we discussed the 9 highest-paid athletes. Most of these athletes are football players, while some are gymnasts.