How Morocco made History at World Cup 2022

For long periods, this game was a stultifying affair. Croatia, admittedly, produced by far their best performance of the competition, but had clearly concluded that their best hope of progress was most likely via penalties. The best way to get there was to keep possession of the ball. This they did extremely well, as you would expect from such a technically capable outfit. Especially with such a gifted orchestrator as Luka Modric. They did it with no real ambition, but it got them to extra time with barely an alarm.

Finally, though, Brazil had their moment at the end of the first period of extra-time. Neymar received the ball 35 yards out, played a pass, and drove forward. Fatally, Modric stood and watched him go as the Brazilian played a one-two, rather than tracking his run. That enabled Neymar to play a second one. He muscled his way through onto the return pass. He circumvented the goalkeeper and drove the ball into the roof of the net. A terrific goal.

And that’s when the brain fog descended. A second goal ends the game at that point, but they seemingly didn’t want it. In that second period, Brazil chose not to put the ball into the area, but instead to try to run down the clock. Such muddle-headedness brings with it similar confusion of the feet. They clumsily gave away possession. Modric set Croatia on their way, and suddenly it was 1-1 and penalties after all.

Neymar Penalty Error

To compound the error, when it came to the spot kicks, incomprehensibly Brazil chose Neymar to take the fifth penalty. That never came thanks to the spectacular failings of his colleagues. Rule 1 of penalty shootouts is that the first penalty is always the most important. You get your best taker on that job to set a positive tone in the shootout.

You do not let him feed his ego by taking what he fondly expects to be the winning one, ten kicks down the line. Because there’s every chance you won’t get there. Brazil didn’t.

They are now on their joint-longest period without winning the trophy since they first lifted the World Cup, some 24 years ago. That first long, dry period came to an end when they won in 1994 in the USA. Can they repeat in 2026?