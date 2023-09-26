How Does Soccer Betting Work?

You can bet on soccer in a few different ways, including on the game’s result, the spread, the over/under on the total number of goals scored in a match, and prop bets. So there are plenty of potential bets and fun to be had here. If you want to differentiate your gaming experience, you can check out Harrah’s NJ online casino for some quality slots and table games in the comfort of your own home.

Examples of Betting on Soccer

So, let’s start with an example. We will take two teams, a draw, the moneyline, the spread, and the total, and then analyze the situation.

Liverpool: Moneyline: -125; Spread: -1½ -115; Total: 2½ OV +100.

Chelsea: Moneyline: +310; Spread: +1½ -105; Total: UN -120.

Draw: Moneyline: +250.

Betting Lines for Soccer

Soccer matches may be two- or three-way (Team A vs. Team B vs. Draw). There are three ways to bet on the 3-way money line. For your bet to be successful, the choice you make must be accurate. For instance, if you choose Team B and the event is a Draw, Team B is the loser in your pick.

Liverpool is shown as -125 (bet $125 to win $100), Chelsea is +310 (bet $100 to win $310), and the draw is listed as +250 (bet $100 to win $250) in the above three-way pricing example. To win your bet, your choice must be accurate.

When utilizing goals as the point spread in a soccer bet, your selection must cover the spread. If you place a bet on the team that is expected to win in this bet, you are expecting that team will win by a margin greater than the point spread. In contrast, if you bet on the underdog, you are hoping that they will win or lose the match by a smaller margin than the point spread.

Liverpool’s 2-way pricing in the aforementioned scenario is -½ and -115. Liverpool must win by one goal or more for you to earn $100 on your $115 bet. If you bet on Chelsea, then you bet $105 in order to win $100 in the case of a draw or a win for your team.

In this case, the total (over/under bet) is 2½ goals. You may bet on whether the final score will be higher or lower than the total. This number represents the combined score of both teams. This bet stands alone. It doesn’t matter who wins the game or if a tie occurs. You may place a bet on the number above 2½ (bet $100 to win $100) or under 2½ (bet $120 to win $100).