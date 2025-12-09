Hooligans at Euro 2016 steal headlines

The Russians are in particular trouble for the appalling behaviour of their fans in the stadium itself in the aftermath of the game against England as they chased across the stands to attack supporters in a mixed zone, a chilling echo of the way in which hooligans used to charge opposition fans 20 or 30 years ago. The Russian hooligans were clearly well prepared and looking for a fight and there was no question about what they were there to do.

For Russia there is also a wider questioned to be answered here than just their participation in the next few weeks of this competition. While UEFA might take action, FIFA must surely be thinking of taking a stand too over the next World Cup.

Are they really the right country to host it given the nature of this support, never mind their domestic political stance on all kinds of issues such as racism and gay rights? Further misbehaviour from their fans over the next seven days – and they are in close proximity to the England fans again this week – and not just their place in the Euros but their hosting of the World Cup must be in jeopardy.

England are in similar trouble, for all that this is a different kind of England support to the past. In the rampaging days of the 1980s, their hooligan element was every bit as well organised and spoiling for a fight as the current Russian lot are.

There is far less of that now, but that has been replaced by an obnoxious laddishness, oafishness if you prefer, featuring fans who are only too quick to get too tanked up with booze, rip their shirts off, swear, sing offensive songs, leer at the local women and generally irritate people with their boorishness. They may not always actively seek trouble, but there is a large element there which attracts it and is then happy to join in.

Of course, in both cases it is important to stress that we are talking about minorities rather than the vast bulk of the support, but sadly, those minorities are in danger of becoming too much for football to tolerate.

At a tournament where we hoped to see Europe come together and to face down the threat of terrorism which has so disfigured it of late, and particularly France last November, such belligerence is not only unacceptable, it’s obscene.