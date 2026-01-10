The head-to-head history of the Manchester derby

The first competitive match between the two sides took place in November 1881, when Newton Heath (who would later become Manchester United) faced St. Mark’s (the club that would become Manchester City) in the Football Alliance. Newton Heath won 3–0.

At the time, both clubs were just two of several Manchester-based sides competing for attention in a busy local football scene. St. Mark’s were the first to change, becoming Ardwick in 1887, then Manchester City in 1894 as part of a financial restructure that helped stabilise the club and raise its profile. Newton Heath followed later, adopting the name Manchester United in 1902 after new ownership rescued them from financial trouble.

Those changes proved crucial. Both clubs began to grow in stature, attract larger crowds and compete at a higher level. As their success increased, so did the importance of their matches. What began as a local fixture between two emerging sides gradually evolved into the defining football rivalry in Manchester.

Memorable meetings

Across more than 190 competitive matches, the derby’s delivered results that still shape how the rivalry’s remembered.

Some of the most talked-about include:

Manchester United 0–1 Manchester City (April 1974)

Denis Law’s backheel at Old Trafford, contributing to United’s relegation, remains one of the most emotionally charged moments in English football.

A newly promoted City side overwhelmed United at Maine Road in one of their most celebrated derby wins.

A chaotic, end-to-end match capped by a controversial late winner that marked a turning point in the modern rivalry.

A result that stunned Old Trafford and signalled a clear shift in dominance.

The highest scoreline

The highest-scoring result in derby history came in October 2011, when City beat United 6–1 at Old Trafford. The scoreline shocked the stadium and everyone watching.

City took control early, with Mario Balotelli opening the scoring before adding a second shortly after half-time. Sergio Aguero and David Silva stretched the lead as United struggled to cope, while Edin Dzeko came off the bench to score twice late on. United’s only goal came from Darren Fletcher in the 81st minute. The dismissal of Jonny Evans late in the first half left United exposed, but even before that, City looked sharper and more composed.

Who’s won more?

Historically, Manchester United have won more derbies overall, with 80 wins, reflecting their success across much of the 20th century.

However, in the Premier League era – particularly from the early 2010s onwards – City have narrowed that gap, winning a total of 63 matches.

Draws have also featured heavily in the rivalry, with 54 across all competitions.

Head-to-head records like this are often referenced in wider discussion around the fixture, including media coverage and football betting.

The last goalless draw

Goalless derbies are rare. The most recent 0–0 draw came in December 2020, played behind closed doors during the pandemic.

With no crowd and little rhythm, it was a quiet chapter in a fixture more often associated with goals, drama and controversy.