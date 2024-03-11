Harry Kane: Can There Ever Be A Trophyless Legend?

Which brings us to the burning conundrum in respect of Harry Kane. Can he be a true legend of the game without a winner’s trophy to his name? Through the ages, the great players have usually been measured by the number of trophies they have managed to win. However, this simple analysis ignores the fact that this is not the best way to gauge any player’s ability.

On the converse side of this coin are those players who have lifted many trophies while those who have witnessed such unexpected triumphs could only raise their eyebrows. Jose Bosingwa, Djimi Traore, David May and Jesper Blmqvist and a few more. Champions League winners all. Great players? Erm … NO.

In that context I think we could all agree that greatness and legendary status need not necessarily be conferred by the accumulation of precious metal. If one considers, for example, the Oscars. There is a veritable roll call of legends who have never heard their name at the very end of the sentence, … ‘And the winner of this year’s Oscar goes to…’

Robert Redford, John Travolta, Marilyn Monroe, James Dean and Richard Burton to name but a few of those acting giants who never became acquainted with filmmaking’s ultimate accolade. None of them are any less great because of it.

That being said, can a player who has won nothing of any acclaim ever be mentioned in the same breath as the likes of Maradona, Pele, Messi and Ronaldo or any of those other eternal legends who amassed vast arrays of trophies throughout their careers bathing in the bouquet of resplendent triumph, suffusing the senses with an ineffable allure that lingers in the soul long after the battle is won? Your correspondent says yes.

In my view, Harry Kane’s status as a great player is not diminished in any way due to his failure, to date, to land a major trophy. Indeed, he is a member of that small but exclusive and niche collection of legends for whom silverware has proven to be as elusive as a military secret at Mar-A-Lago!