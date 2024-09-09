Gotham FC Win Thriller Against Houston Dash

NJ/NY Gotham FC secured a thrilling win at Red Bull Arena against the Houston Dash, 2-1. The club also celebrated NWSL icon Sinead Farrelly, who announced her retirement at the end of the season.
Gotham FC 2 Houston Dash 1
In the tenth minute of the match, Gotham FC took the lead. After Gotham FC won the ball out of the air, forward Esther executed a no-look backward pass to open midfielder Yazmeen Ryan. Ryan took a couple of dribbles and fired a shot into the near side of the net, putting Gotham FC ahead 1-0.
The Dash leveled the score in the 18th minute. Dash forward Avery Patterson sent a ball to forward Diana Ordonez, who headed it into the goal to equalize.
At halftime, Gotham FC led Houston in possession (55%-45%), shots (5-4), and final third entries (33-24).
Second Half
Much of the second half was a defensive showdown for both teams. Gotham FC allowed just four shots with none on target.
In the third minute of stoppage time, Gotham FC clinched its victory. In her first match back from the Olympics, forward Lynn Williams received the ball and made a precise cross-box pass to Esther, who took a single touch before sending the ball into the net. This goal gave Gotham FC a 2-1 lead and secured the win.
Line Ups
Gotham FC:
Ann-Katrin Berger, Jenna Nighswonger (Taryn Torres 63’), Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett, Jess Carter (Mandy Freeman 78’), Nealy Martin (Kelley O’Hara 90’), Delanie Sheehan (Lynn Williams 78’), Katie Stengel, Yazmeen Ryan, Crystal Dunn (Jessica Silva 63’), McCall Zerboni 90’), Esther
Houston Dash:
Jane Campbell, Paige Nielsen, Tarciane (Havana Solaun 88’), Jyllissa Harris, Michelle Alozie (Allysha Chapman 83’), Sarah Puntigam, Sophie Schmidt (Elin Rubensson 45’), Avery Patterson, Yuki Nagasato (Belle Briede 74’), Andressa Alves, Diana Ordóñezou
Next Game
Gotham FC will face the Seattle Reign at Lumen Field Sept. 16 in its next match. Fans can catch the game on CBS Sports (10:00 p.m. EST).