Gotham FC Win Thriller Against Houston Dash

In the tenth minute of the match, Gotham FC took the lead. After Gotham FC won the ball out of the air, forward Esther executed a no-look backward pass to open midfielder Yazmeen Ryan. Ryan took a couple of dribbles and fired a shot into the near side of the net, putting Gotham FC ahead 1-0.

The Dash leveled the score in the 18th minute. Dash forward Avery Patterson sent a ball to forward Diana Ordonez, who headed it into the goal to equalize.

At halftime, Gotham FC led Houston in possession (55%-45%), shots (5-4), and final third entries (33-24).

Second Half

Much of the second half was a defensive showdown for both teams. Gotham FC allowed just four shots with none on target.

In the third minute of stoppage time, Gotham FC clinched its victory. In her first match back from the Olympics, forward Lynn Williams received the ball and made a precise cross-box pass to Esther, who took a single touch before sending the ball into the net. This goal gave Gotham FC a 2-1 lead and secured the win.