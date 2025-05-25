Gotham FC Win CONCACAF Champions Cup

Esther González’s quick reaction to her saved penalty in the 82nd minute, pouncing on the rebound and slotting it into the back of the net, proved to be all Gotham FC needed to clinch the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup with a 1-0 win on Saturday night at Estadio Universitario.
Tigres UANL 0 Gotham FC 1
With the historic victory, Gotham FC secured its first continental trophy and earned qualification for both the 2026 FIFA Women’s Champions Cup and the inaugural FIFA Women’s Club World Cup in 2028.
“The other day, we talked about the first-ever champions of competitions like the UEFA Champions League, the Euros, the [FIFA] World Cup and the Olympics,” said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. “Now, forever, the first team to win the Concacaf W Champions Cup will be Gotham FC. These players, with this coaching staff—we are incredibly proud of what they’ve accomplished.”
Gotham FC set the tone early with a dominant first-half performance, holding Tigres UANL without a shot on target through the opening 45 minutes while registering five of its own. The NWSL side finished the match with 23 shots—16 more than Tigres.
Midge Purce was active throughout the first half, creating space and generating scoring opportunities. Her efforts were rewarded late in the half when she was fouled inside the penalty area, earning Gotham a penalty kick. Purce took the attempt herself, but Tigres goalkeeper Itzel González guessed correctly, deflecting the strike off the post. The rebound was sent wide in stoppage time, and the teams entered the break level at 0-0.
Second Half
The second half saw continued pressure from Gotham, which repeatedly tested the Tigres backline with dangerous crosses. The breakthrough finally came in the 81st minute, when Emily Sonnett was fouled during a corner kick.
Esther González stepped to the spot and, despite another save from Itzel González, reacted quickly to bury the rebound. The finish sealed Gotham FC’s place in history and delivered the club its second major title in two seasons.
Gotham FC Line Up
30 – Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 22 – Mandy Freeman (C), 27 – Jess Carter, 6 – Emily Sonnett, 4 – Lilly Reale; 7 – Jaelin Howell, 8 – Taryn Torres (77’ 14 – Nealy Martin), 11 – Sarah Schupansky (77’ 13 – Ella Stevens); 23 – Midge Purce, 9 – Esther González, 10 – Geyse
Unused substitutes: 12 – Ryan Campbell (GK), 26 – Tyler McCamey (GK); 3 – Bruninha, 17 – Mak Whitham, 20 – Jéssica Silva, 24 – Emerson Elgin, 34 – Khyah Harper, 90 – Stella Nyamekye
Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós
Tigres UANL
(5-3-2) 23 – Itzel González (GK); 22 – Anika Rodríguez, 13 – Ana Seiça, 32 – Aaliyah Farmer, 4 – Greta Espinoza, 6 – Jimena López (86’ 17 – Natalia Villarreal); 9 – Stephany Mayor (64’ 11 – Nayeli Rangel), 8 – Alexia Delgado (86’ 15 – Cristina Ferral), 14 – Lizbeth Ovalle (C); 10 – Jenni Hermoso (64’ 7 – Jheniffer), 16 – Thembi Kgatlana (74’ 21 – Ana Dias)
Unused substitutes: 1 – Cecelia Santiago (GK); 2 – Natalia Colin, 3 – Bianca Sierra, 25 – Joseline Montoya, 26 – Andrea Hernández, 34 – Deiry Ramírez, 51 – Maria González
Head coach: Pedro Martínez