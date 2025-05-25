Gotham FC Win CONCACAF Champions Cup

With the historic victory, Gotham FC secured its first continental trophy and earned qualification for both the 2026 FIFA Women’s Champions Cup and the inaugural FIFA Women’s Club World Cup in 2028.

“The other day, we talked about the first-ever champions of competitions like the UEFA Champions League, the Euros, the [FIFA] World Cup and the Olympics,” said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. “Now, forever, the first team to win the Concacaf W Champions Cup will be Gotham FC. These players, with this coaching staff—we are incredibly proud of what they’ve accomplished.”

Gotham FC set the tone early with a dominant first-half performance, holding Tigres UANL without a shot on target through the opening 45 minutes while registering five of its own. The NWSL side finished the match with 23 shots—16 more than Tigres.

Midge Purce was active throughout the first half, creating space and generating scoring opportunities. Her efforts were rewarded late in the half when she was fouled inside the penalty area, earning Gotham a penalty kick. Purce took the attempt herself, but Tigres goalkeeper Itzel González guessed correctly, deflecting the strike off the post. The rebound was sent wide in stoppage time, and the teams entered the break level at 0-0.

Second Half

The second half saw continued pressure from Gotham, which repeatedly tested the Tigres backline with dangerous crosses. The breakthrough finally came in the 81st minute, when Emily Sonnett was fouled during a corner kick.

Esther González stepped to the spot and, despite another save from Itzel González, reacted quickly to bury the rebound. The finish sealed Gotham FC’s place in history and delivered the club its second major title in two seasons.