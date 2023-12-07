Gotham FC To Host Screening Of ‘Under Pressure’

The screening is open to Gotham FC season ticket members and will kick off at the Paris Theater in New York City at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 10, with a special showing of the first two episodes of the series. Complimentary popcorn will be available to all attendees.



The docuseries features Gotham FC midfielder Kristie Mewis, forward Lynn Williams, and defender Kelley O’Hara, as it follows the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) journey through the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.



Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team will be released on Tuesday, Dec. 12 only on Netflix.