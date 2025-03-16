Gotham FC Tie With Seattle Reign On The Road

Gotham FC secured a point Saturday night to open the 2025 NWSL season, playing to a 1-1 draw against Seattle Reign FC after going down a player in the second half.
Seattle Reign 1 NJ/NY Gotham FC 1
Several players made their club debuts, including forward Gabi Portilho, who scored in the 47th minute to become the first Brazilian to net a goal in their first NWSL game.
Midfielder Jaelin Howell also made her first appearance for Gotham FC against her former team, while rookies Sarah Schupansky and Lilly Reale made their professional debuts and 14-year-old Mak Whitham became the youngest player to appear in an NWSL regular-season match.
“I feel proud of this group,” Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós said. ”For us it was a big challenge coming to such a difficult place with a lot of new players. We had three professional debuts. … It was a question mark to see how we were going to be able to compete in the NWSL. I couldn’t be prouder of the team. We dominated every aspect. We created more than the opposition, dominated the ball. We were unfortunate to concede on the only half-shot that was on target from them, and we go home with one point.”
Seattle tied the game in the 71st minute when substitute Emeri Adames capitalized on a chaotic sequence in the box, slotting in the equalizer.
Gotham FC Line Up
30 – Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 22 – Mandy Freeman, 15 – Tierna Davidson (C), 6 – Emily Sonnett, 27 – Jess Carter; 14 – Nealy Martin, 7 – Jaelin Howell, 11 – Sarah Schupansky (90’ 4 – Lilly Reale); 18 – Gabi Portilho (73’ 5 – Cece Kizer), 9 – Esther González (90’+3 17 – Mak Whitham), 13 – Ella Stevens
Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós
Next Up For Gotham FC
Gotham FC returns home to Sports Illustrated Stadium next Sunday for its home opener against reigning NWSL champion Orlando Pride.