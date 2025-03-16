Gotham FC Tie With Seattle Reign On The Road

Several players made their club debuts, including forward Gabi Portilho, who scored in the 47th minute to become the first Brazilian to net a goal in their first NWSL game.

Midfielder Jaelin Howell also made her first appearance for Gotham FC against her former team, while rookies Sarah Schupansky and Lilly Reale made their professional debuts and 14-year-old Mak Whitham became the youngest player to appear in an NWSL regular-season match.

“I feel proud of this group,” Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós said. ”For us it was a big challenge coming to such a difficult place with a lot of new players. We had three professional debuts. … It was a question mark to see how we were going to be able to compete in the NWSL. I couldn’t be prouder of the team. We dominated every aspect. We created more than the opposition, dominated the ball. We were unfortunate to concede on the only half-shot that was on target from them, and we go home with one point.”

Seattle tied the game in the 71st minute when substitute Emeri Adames capitalized on a chaotic sequence in the box, slotting in the equalizer.