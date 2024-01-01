Gotham FC Stars Lead NYE Ball Drop

On New Year’s Eve morning, Gotham FC officially announced the signing of U.S. Women’s National Team player, World Cup Champion, two-time Olympian, three-time NWSL champion, three-time NWSL Shield winner, and NWSL MVP Dunn to a multi-year contract with the reigning NWSL Champions through 2026.



Krieger is an iconic U.S. Women’s National Team player, who captained Gotham FC to its first NWSL Championship-winning season before her retirement. The two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion and Olympian was joined on stage by two-time World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist O’Hara, and U.S. Women’s National Team forward Purce, who was the MVP of the NWSL Championship match. In addition, this trio of players introduced to the world a major free agent signing in World Cup Champion, two-time Olympian, and three-time NWSL Champion Crystal Dunn.



The Special Guest designation is an annual tradition for Times Square New Year’s Eve that dates to the mid-1990s. Each year since, by selecting a Special Guest, the event honors an inspiring individual/s who represents the human spirit, resiliency, and public service.