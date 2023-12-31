Gotham FC Signs World Cup Winner Crystal Dunn

“I am so excited to join Gotham and return back home!” said Dunn. “This place is one that I hold close to my heart. I am looking forward to playing alongside top players that will bring out the best in me, as we all work together to push this club to achieve even more success this upcoming season and beyond.”



Returning to her home state of New York to embark on her 10th professional season, Dunn’s illustrious NWSL resume includes 2015 NWSL MVP, 2015 NWSL Golden Boot, multiple NWSL Best XI honors (2015, 2018), and helping lead her teams to three NWSL championships (2018, 2019, 2022).



“Crystal is an exceptional player who can play anywhere at any time and have an incredible impact on the game,” said Gotham FC Head Coach Juan Carlos Amorós. “We are excited to have a player of her quality join us for this upcoming season as we look to continue to build upon the success of last season.”



As a member of the USWNT, Dunn is an Olympic medalist and two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup participant, winning the World Cup title in 2019 and appearing in every match for the 2023 tournament. Additionally, Dunn was nominated for 2023 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year for her stellar play for club and country. In 2023 with the USWNT, she started in all 14 of her appearances and recorded 970 minutes, while helping the team to one of its best defensive years to date with the lowest goals allowed per game average (0.17) in any year in program history (min. 10 games).



“Crystal is a high-caliber player and champion who brings amazing energy to everything she does, both on and off the field,” said Gotham FC General Manager and Head of Soccer Operations Yael Averbuch West. “Adding an incredible player like Crystal to our championship roster is an exciting step forward for the club and our fans.”



Dunn most recently starred for the Portland Thorns from 2021-23. Last season with Thorns, she led Portland to a second-place finish in regular season standings after starting 17 of her 19 regular-season appearances, recording 1,311 minutes, scoring five goals, and adding two assists. Prior to her tenure in Portland, Dunn also played a pivotal role for the North Carolina Courage (2018-20), Chelsea FC (2017-18), and Washington Spirit (2014-16).



Selected as the first overall pick in the 2014 NWSL Draft by the Washington Spirit, Dunn played collegiately for the storied University of North Carolina, where she helped the Tarheels capture their 21st NCAA National Championship in school history. In addition, Dunn was awarded the MAC Hermann Trophy as the top player in college soccer in the country for her junior season, as well as earning All-American honors.