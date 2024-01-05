gotham fc sign rose lavelle and Emily Sonnett

Rose Lavelle has spent the last three seasons with OL Reign in Seattle, where she won the 2022 NWSL Shield for the best regular-season record. After returning from injury, she appeared in seven matches and started in six across all competitions in 2023, recording one goal and two assists. The midfielder also helped OL Reign advance to the 2023 NWSL Championship match after she assisted the game-winning goal in the semifinals. Lavelle and scored OL Reign’s only goal in the final the final. However, the club fell 2-1 to eventual champions and her new club Gotham FC.



Since her first appearance in 2017, Lavelle has been a consistent presence on the USWNT, registering 92 caps and notching 24 goals. In 2019, she emerged as a new star for her breakout performance in the 2019 FIFA World Cup, where she scored a memorable game-clinching goal to win the World Cup title. For her stellar performance, she earned the Bronze Ball as the third-best player in the tournament and was named to the FIFA FIFPro World XI.



“Rose is an amazing talent, and we are very excited to have her as a part of the club,” said Head Coach Juan Carlos Amorós. “She is a very exciting player to watch because of her creative and technical abilities. Rose brings so much to every team she is on, and I am very excited to work with her this season.”



The former first overall pick in the 2017 NWSL Draft will be entering her eighth season in the NWSL in 2024. She has previously played for the Washington Spirit (2018-20) and Boston Breakers (2017). For the 2019-20 season, she played overseas with Manchester City, where she helped the club win the FA Cup. Before turning pro, the Cincinnati, Ohio native played collegiately at University of Wisconsin, where she was an All-American.