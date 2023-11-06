Gotham FC March On To Their First NWSL Final

Gotham FC settled into the first half by controlling possession 61% to Portland’s 39%. Fifteen minutes into the match, Gotham FC opened up its attacking third opportunities, as forward Lynn Williams dribbled into the box from the left flank and found defender Jenna Nighswonger. The rookie sensation took a left footed shot that was saved by the goalkeeper.

In the 30th minute, forward Midge Purce served in a corner kick that found Williams for a header, but she redirected the ball over goal. Moments later, midfielder Delanie Sheehan gained possession near the box and chipped the ball over Portland’s backline to forward Esther Gonzalez, but the forward and Portland’s goalkeeper collided with the ball going out for a goal kick.

The club finished the half outshooting Portland six to three. Additionally, Nighswonger, a Rookie of the Year presented by Ally finalist, tied the club record for shots in a single playoff game with three in just the first half of the match.

Second Half

Gotham FC continued to push forward in the opening minutes of the second half. In the 49th minute, Purce drove across the field and played in Esther who settled the ball out of the air and tried to curl the shot to the back post, but the goalkeeper saved the shot.

Goalkeeper Mandy Haught was called into action in the 79th minute to help keep Portland scoreless. Portland Thorns forwards Crystal Dunn and Sophia Smith broke away on a counter attack. Dunn played a leading ball to Smith, but Haught anticipated the pass and smothered the ball at Smith’s feet.