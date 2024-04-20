Gotham FC Loses To Washington Spirit

In the opening moments of the match, as both teams exchanged chances, Gotham FC goalkeeper Cassie Miller was called upon early in the 17th minute, when Spirit defender Casey Krueger found forward Trinity Rodman down the sideline. With the Gotham FC defense closing down the angle, Miller covered the near post to force Rodman’s shot wide.



Gotham FC created an opportunity of its own in the 28th minute, when forward Esther turned a defender on the left flank and served the ball towards teammate Lynn Williams in the box. However, it was just off target for Williams to connect and went through untouched.



The Gotham FC defense continued to stall chances from the Spirit. One minute later in 29th, Rodman sent a ball in behind the Gotham FC back line for a shot by Ouleymata Sarr, who was denied by a quick reaction save from Miller.



In the 31st minute, Bruninha came up with a huge defensive effort after Rodman touched the ball past Miller, who came off her line and was outside the box. The Brazilian defender closed the space to make the tackle to deny an open-goal opportunity for the Spirit.



The Spirit found the back of the net in the 41st minute, when Croix Bethune found space in the middle of the field, where she took a prep touch and scored from long range to the near post.



Then in the 50th minute, Lynn Williams found Esther for a shot from distance that was caught by Washington goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury.



The Washington Spirit scored its second and final goal of the match in the 70th minute on an Ashley Hatch penalty kick after video review confirmed a handball in the box.