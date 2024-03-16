Gotham FC Lose Challenge Cup To San Diego

This match saw a plethora of Gotham FC players making their debuts at Red Bull Arena, including first-round draft pick Maycee Bell, defender Tierna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, goalkeeper Cassie Miller, and midfielder Emily Sonnett.

First Half

Gotham’s first scoring chance came in the 21st minute, with forward Midge Purce taking her defender one-on-one and delivering a pinpoint cross to midfielder Delanie Sheehan. Sheehan nearly slotted in the first goal of the evening on a curling shot, but it sailed just over the crossbar.

Seconds later, an identical bending shot came from the nearside box after a tough tackle from Sheehan that ricocheted to Esther for the shot. However, this shot, again, drifted just above the crossbar.

San Diego would respond with a goal-scoring chance of their own in the 33rd minute by way of a shot from forward Jaedyn Shaw aimed for the nearside corner, but Gotham FC newcomer and goalkeeper Cassie Miller came out of her box and made a sliding tackle to clear the ball.

At halftime, both teams remained scoreless. Gotham and San Diego stood even in passes completed (169), with Gotham FC having the edge on shots (7) and shots on goal (2).

Second Half

The second half proved to be a tactical matchup with attacking opportunities winding down for both squads. The entire last 45 minutes only featured two combined shots on goal and three total corner kicks.

San Diego broke the deadlock in the 88th minute with an Alex Morgan header from a corner kick delivered by Savannah McCaskill.

After seven minutes of stoppage time, the match ended 1-0.