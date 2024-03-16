Gotham FC Lose Challenge Cup To San Diego

In the 2024 UKG Challenge Cup on Friday night, NJ/NY Gotham FC welcomed 14,241 fans for the second highest attendance in club history at Red Bull Arena. The club fell 1-0 to San Diego Wave FC on a late header by forward Alex Morgan.
Despite the result, Gotham FC led San Diego in total shots (12), tackles (18), and completed crosses (16).
Gotham FC 0 San Diego Wave 1
This match saw a plethora of Gotham FC players making their debuts at Red Bull Arena, including first-round draft pick Maycee Bell, defender Tierna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, goalkeeper Cassie Miller, and midfielder Emily Sonnett.
First Half
Gotham’s first scoring chance came in the 21st minute, with forward Midge Purce taking her defender one-on-one and delivering a pinpoint cross to midfielder Delanie Sheehan. Sheehan nearly slotted in the first goal of the evening on a curling shot, but it sailed just over the crossbar.
Seconds later, an identical bending shot came from the nearside box after a tough tackle from Sheehan that ricocheted to Esther for the shot. However, this shot, again, drifted just above the crossbar.
San Diego would respond with a goal-scoring chance of their own in the 33rd minute by way of a shot from forward Jaedyn Shaw aimed for the nearside corner, but Gotham FC newcomer and goalkeeper Cassie Miller came out of her box and made a sliding tackle to clear the ball.
At halftime, both teams remained scoreless. Gotham and San Diego stood even in passes completed (169), with Gotham FC having the edge on shots (7) and shots on goal (2).
Second Half
The second half proved to be a tactical matchup with attacking opportunities winding down for both squads. The entire last 45 minutes only featured two combined shots on goal and three total corner kicks.
San Diego broke the deadlock in the 88th minute with an Alex Morgan header from a corner kick delivered by Savannah McCaskill.
After seven minutes of stoppage time, the match ended 1-0.
Line Up
NJ/NY Gotham FC
GK Cassie Miller, D Bruninha, D Tierna Davidson, D Kelley O’Hara © (Ella Stevens), D Maitane Lopez (85’ Maycee Ball), M Nealy Martin, M Yazmeen Ryan (66’ Emily Sonnett), M Delanie Sheehan, F Midge Purce (76’ Jenna Nighswonger), F Katie Stengel (66’ Crystal Dunn), F Esther Gonzalez
Substitutes Not Used: GK Michelle Betos, M Taryn Torres, D Sam Hiatt, D Mandy Freeman
San Diego Wave
GK Kailen Sheridan, D Christen Westphal (61’ Kaitlyn Torpey), D Abby Dahlkemper, D Naomi Girma, D Hanna Lundkvist, M Emily van Egmond, M Makenzy Doniak (71’ Danielle Colaprico), M Elyse Bennett (60’ Sofia Jakobsson), M Savannah McCaskill, M Jaedyn Shaw (90+1’ Amirah Ali), F Kyra Carusa (46’ Alex Morgan)
Next Game
Gotham FC will begin the 2024 NWSL Regular Season on the road against the Portland Thorns on March 24th and the North Carolina Courage on March 30th. Gotham FC returns to Red Bull Arena for its home opener on April 14th against the Kansas City Current.