Gotham FC Fall To Chelsea In Friendly

NJ/NY Gotham FC fell 3-1 to Chelsea FC Women on Monday night at Red Bull Arena. The club’s lone goal came from former Chelsea defender Jess Carter.
Gotham FC 1 Chelsea FC 3
In the seventh minute, Chelsea seized the lead when midfielder Johanna Rytting-Kaneryd broke through for a one-on-one with Gotham FC’s goalkeeper, Cassie Miller. With composure, she slotted the ball into the net, giving Chelsea an early 1-0 advantage.
Rytting-Kaneryd struck in the 15th minute again for Chelsea to bring the score to 2-0.
Chelsea secured their third goal in the 27th minute when forward Aggie Beever-Jones capitalized on a deflection by Gotham FC’s goalkeeper, Cassie Miller, calmly slotting the ball into the back of the net.
In the 31st minute, Gotham FC scored its first goal. On a set piece free kick by Gotham FC defender Bruninha, she found Carter on the far post. With a one-touch volley, Carter found the back of the net to make the score 3-1.
Gotham FC had another opportunity to score with a free kick just outside the box in the 35th minute. Midfielder Yazmeen Ryan took a direct shot, but Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton made a diving save to keep it out of the net.
In the 46th minute, Gotham FC forward Esther made her first appearance in any competition since June 8th, when she last played against Angel City FC.
Gotham FC keeper Ann-Katrin Berger made her first appearance, subbing in during the second half, since securing a Bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Despite several chances in the second half, Gotham FC fell to Chelsea 3-1.
Line Ups
Gotham FC:
Cassie Miller (Michelle Betos 46’), Ann Katrin-Berger 66’), Mandy Freeman (Taryn Torres 46’), Jess Carter, Maitane Lopez (Nicole Baxter 69’), McCall Zerboni (Kelly O’Hara 85’), Nealy Martin, Delanie Sheehan (Sabrina Flores 46’), Bruninha, Ella Stevens (Esther 46’), Yazmeen Ryan, Katie Stengel
Chelsea FC:
Millie Bright (Alexia Potter 66’), Erin Cuthbert (Sophie Ingle 21’), Lauren James (Maika Hamano 46’), Guro Reiten (Sandy Baltimore 46’), Nathalie Bjorn (Eve Perisset 46’), Wieke Kaptein (Kadiesha Buchanan 66’), Johanna Rytting-Kaneryd (Ashley Lawrence 46’), Niamh Charles (Alejandra Bernabe 66’), Lucy Bronze (Charlotte Wardlaw 72’), Hannah Hampton (Zecira Musovic 46’), Aggie Beever-Jones (Lucy Watson 72’)
Next Game
Gotham FC will return home to Red Bull Arena on Saturday, Aug. 24, to host the Portland Thorns in a homecoming match for Gotham FC’s seven Olympians. Fans can tune in at 2:30 p.m. See TV details here.