Gotham FC Earn Point In San Diego

Gotham FC again brought the pressure on early, as in the eighth minute of play, midfielder Delanie Sheehan set up the club’s first dangerous opportunity of the match. Sheehan delivered a cross into the box that split two Wave defenders and found forward Ella Stevens in front of goal. Stevens’ shot went just above the crossbar, but it wouldn’t be her last attempt of the first half.



As Gotham FC continued to create chances, defender Bruninha delivered a service in the 23rd minute to Sheehan, whose header on goal tipped off the crossbar and out of play.



Moments later, Gotham FC struck first to take the 1-0 advantage in the 25th minute. Gotham FC defender Jenna Nighswonger found Stevens, who brought the service down on a half-turn before finishing on a half-volley to score her first goal with the club this season.



Gotham FC goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, coming off her second-straight shutout performance, was essential in the first half in keeping the Wave off the scoresheet. Berger made three crucial saves to keep San Diego scoreless heading into halftime.



At the end of the first half, Gotham FC led the Wave on the scoresheet, as well as in shots (7-3) and completed passes (155-153).

Second Half

Early in the second-half, Gotham FC continued the offensive firepower. In the 53rd minute, defender Emily Sonnett found forward Esther in stride inside the box for an open look at goal. However, Wave keeper Kailen Sheridan made a diving save to prevent the score.



San Diego nearly had a response on a set piece by forward Maria Sanchez in the 60th minute. Sanchez aimed a curling shot at the top right corner, but Berger made another pivotal save.



The Wave found the equalizer in the 64th minute on a corner kick headed in by Hanna Lundkvist.



Following six minutes of stoppage time, the match finished in a 1-1 draw. Gotham FC led the way in shots (14-9), shots on goal (9-8), and completed passes (283-271).