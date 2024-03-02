Gotham FC Crowned Champions of Women’s Cup

Racing opened the match with an early goal in the eighth minute by forward Reilyn Turner.



Gotham FC eventually settled into the match and looked to score a goal of its own. The club initiated its signature high press and began to create opportunities in the final third.



In the 33rd minute, defender Kelley O’Hara lofted a ball into the box toward forward Katie Stengel. The forward flicked the ball onto frame, forcing the goalkeeper to make a fingertip save. This opportunity created multiple chances from three corner kicks in a row, but Gotham FC could not find the back of the net before the end of the first half.



Moments after the first whistle to start the second half, Gotham FC found the equalizer. Midfielder Delanie Sheehan forced a turnover on the pass back of the kickoff. The ball took a deflection and fell to Esther, who drove down the middle of the pitch and struck the ball from 20 yards out and into goal.



Gotham FC continued to push forward in the second half and poured on shots, which led to the club’s second goal of the match. In the 62nd minute, Esther found Stengel down the left flank, who held it up and played back to Esther at the top of the box. The Spanish forward took a prep touch and drilled the ball at the near post into goal.



The third and final goal of the match came in the 73rd minute, after O’Hara played another dangerous ball into the box, scoring off of a Racing Louisville defender own goal.