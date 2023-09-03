Gotham FC Bounce Back Against N Carolina

The Courage took an early 1-0 lead in the 19th minute after a cross delivered just above the penalty spot was finished by Courage midfielder Narumi Miurai. The Courage added another goal in the 45th minute by way of a strike from Kerolin into the far side netting.



Despite the scoreline at the end of the first half, Gotham FC had six attempts on goal and won three corner kicks.



Kicking off the second half, Gotham FC picked up the speed of play and re-energized the attack by adding defender Kristen Edmonds into the backline.



Edmonds created a prime opportunity when she dribbled into North Carolina’s 18-yard-box. She was taken down during a 1v1 and earned a penalty kick. Two-time NWSL Rookie of the Month Jenna Nighswonger stepped up to the spot and drilled the ball into the bottom left corner, narrowing the scoreline to 2-1.



In the 65th minute, newly crowned 2023 World Cup champion Esther Gonzalez made her Gotham FC debut and provided another attacking jolt to the offense.



With the momentum shifting into Gotham FC’s favor, the Courage extended its lead back to a two-goal advantage in the 68th minute. However, Esther Gonzalez began her new NWSL journey by nearly scoring a goal in the 71st minute off a shot that hit the far post.



Both sides would continue to trade goal scoring opportunities with five combined shots on goal for the two teams, including three for Gotham FC and two for the North Carolina Courage.



Once again, Gotham FC closed the gap, when midfielder/defender Maitane Lopez scored in the 73rd minute off of a two-touch finish that returned the club to within striking distance of an equalizer.



Nine minutes later, Gotham FC leveled the scoreline in the 81st minute, when Edmonds took her space on the sideline, outpacing the opposition, to send a ball across the box to Lynn Williams, who took a prep touch that forward Midge Purce finished.



With Purce’s equalizer and her 15th goal of her career, she’s now tied with Kelley O’Hara for third most goals scored in club history right behind Carli Lloyd, who ranks second and Sam Kerr, who holds the record. This also marks the first time Gotham FC has converted three goals in the second half of any match this season.



Also on Gotham FC’s third goal, forward Lynn Williams secured her 27th career regular season assist to now rank third all-time in league history, which moves her ahead of Alex Morgan & Naho Kawasumi in the category. Only Sofia Huerta and Jess McDonald have more with 31 each.



Following ten minutes of stoppage time, the final whistle blew. Gotham FC not only earned an important point on the road, but the club remains unbeaten against NC Courage in all competitions this year.