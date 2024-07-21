Gotham FC Beat Red Stars In Summer Cup Opener

The club eventually settled into the match and began to connect in possession. In the 16th minute, Gotham FC’s first true opportunity came from a corner kick. Midfielder Yazmeen Ryan drove a ball towards the box, where forward Katie Stengel rose up and headed the ball. However, the redirection went too high over goal.

Gotham FC goalkeeper Cassie Miller was called into action in the 19th minute, when Chicago forward Penelope Hocking broke through for a one-on-one opportunity. Hocking fired a shot, but Miller made a quick kick save to deny the opportunity.

In the 30th minute, Ryan earned a free kick outside of the box. From about 25 yards out, Ryan stepped up to take the set piece. Ryan bent a shot around Chicago’s wall and on frame, but the shot ricocheted off the post and out of bounds.

Both teams entered the half scoreless. Gotham FC out possessed (64%-36%) and out shot (10-4) Chicago in the first half.

Second Half

Gotham FC continued to push forward in search of a goal in the second half, but could not find the back of the net. In the 80th minute, Miller was called off her line again. The goalkeeper again rose to the occasion and made a kick save to deny Chicago forward Jenna Bike.

Regulation ended scoreless. Due to the rules for the Summer Cup, the game immediately went into penalties to decide a winner.

Miller made the deciding save on a penalty from Chicago and Gotham FC defender Kristen Edmonds scored the game-winning penalty to secure two points for the club.