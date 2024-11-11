Gotham FC Advance To Semi-Final

Gotham FC had its first chance in the 12th minute of the match. Midfielder Rose Lavelle took a strike straight from the top of the box, but Thorns keeper Shelby Hogan stopped it from going past the goal line.

Neither team was able to break the even score in the first half. Despite the 0-0 score, Gotham FC led Portland in shots (4-1), possession (56%-44%), and accurate passes (179-133). The club also held the Thorns to 0 shots on target.

Second Half

In the 57th minute, Gotham FC had its next scoring opportunity. Another clean strike from Lavelle neared a goal, but Hogan stepped in front to keep the score level.

The opening goal for Gotham FC was scored in the 67th minute. On a free kick delivered across the box from Lavelle, the ball traveled across the entire back line of the Thorns and at the feet of Davidson. The defender took one touch and volleyed the ball into the back of the net for the goal.

Portland equalized in the 74th minute. On a free kick sent in from the side of the box, the ball connected with forward Reilyn Turner, who headed into the back of the net to bring the score 1-1.

Gotham FC found its game winner in the 97th minute of the match. After maintaining possession, the ball made its way to midfielder Delanie Sheehan, who drove the ball across the box finding Lavelle, who buried it to take the 2-1 lead with just minutes left in the match.

In its first ever home playoff game, Gotham FC earned a 2-1 victory. In the win, the club led in total shots (16-6), shots on target (5-2), and total passes (443-332).

Gotham FC will travel to take on the Washington Spirit in Washington D.C. on Saturday, Nov. 16 (CBS).