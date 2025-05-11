Full Scottish Team Of The Season 2025-26

With Celtic having clinched the Scottish Premiership—and dominating the league campaign from pillar to post—it’s time to recognize the best Scottish XI of the 2024-25 season. So, to do so, we’ll be going with the rare 3-4-3 formation (with all stats as of this writing):
The Full Scottish Team Of 2025-26
Goalkeeper
Craig Gordon, Hearts
Kasper Schmeichel would be the easy pick here, and the veteran shot-stopper has put up impressive numbers while being a perfect fit for the Hoops and Brendan Rodgers’ style. But the ageless Gordon has been a rock for a Hearts side that has had a disappointing 2024-25 season.
Central Defender
Cameron Carter-Vickers, Celtic
You don’t always see the U.S. internationalist on the pitch but you notice when he isn’t in the Hoops side. Scotland’s best defender, bar none.
Left back
Greg Taylor, Celtic
Taylor isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but the soon-to-be-replaced Celtic left back continues to be a key component of the Hoops attack (with seven assists) and a hard-working defender.
Right back
James Tavernier, Rangers
It hasn’t been the ’Gers captain’s best season, it has to be said, but he continues to be dangerous on set pieces and, as a result, nick more than a few goals from the back line.
Midfielders
Callum McGregor and Reo Hatate, Celtic
The Celtic captain is another player whose absence is noticeable, and he is still the best all-around player in Scotland. Hatate, meanwhile, has played in all of the Hoops’ 50-plus matches this season and his talent is unmatched.
Midfielder
Graeme Shinnie, Aberdeen
The Dons skipper continues to lead by example at 33 and remains vital to a squad that tries to punch above its weight both in Europe and domestically, despite lacking much in the way of depth.
Midfielder
Mohammed Diomande, Rangers
Dare we say it, a diamond in a rough season at Ibrox. Diomande is still only 23, and the next Rangers manager will be desperate to keep him in the fold.
Forwards
Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Kuhn, Celtic
Whether on the left or centrally, Maeda’s work rate remains his biggest weapon, and a potent one indeed, with 33 goals across all competitions. Kuhn started strong and faded a bit as the season wore on, but 13 goals and eight assists in the league are still impressive.
Forward
Martin Boyle, Hibs
As the Australian goes, so go the Hibees. Boyle missed some time early on, and it showed at Easter Road, but 13 goals and five assists as the season progressed boosted the turnaround.