Forward Jovan Mijatović Joins NYCFC

“We’re really excited to welcome Jovan to New York. Jovan is a dynamic striker who despite only being 18 years old has already gained experience in both domestic competitions and the UEFA Champions League,” Sporting Director David Lee said. “He was one of the most sought-after young strikers in Europe, so it is especially pleasing that despite various other opportunities, he has chosen New York City FC as the best place for his career development.”

“Jovan is a clinical finisher with good movement and excellent technical ability. His strong personality and work ethic will translate well on and off the pitch and allow him to maximize his potential. We’re excited to work with Jovan and help him to develop into the player we know he’s capable of becoming, and ensuring he can play a key role on our team. We feel Jovan and the other additions that we have made this offseason gives us competition and depth across the roster to compete in all competitions we will enter in 2024.”

Before arriving in New York, Mijatović made 36 first team appearances for Red Star Belgrade, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists for the Serbian club. Despite only being 18, Mijatović has already amassed 95 professional career appearances. During that time, he’s shown his ability in front of goal, scoring 40 goals and providing 12 assists. He’s also gained both UEFA Champions League and Europa League experience.

“It’s incredible to be part of New York City FC. I am proud to be fulfilling one of my professional dreams at this club,” forward Jovan Mijatović said. “I’m excited to join the team and for the opportunity to play with my teammates and coaching staff and represent this club. I can’t wait to play in front of our fans, and score as many goals as possible and give them something to cheer for. Get ready, New York.”

On the international stage, Mijatović has been a regular for Serbia’s youth teams, making 24 appearances and scoring six goals at the U-19, U-17 and the U-15 level. The right-footed forward is hoping to bring that international experience to New York and break into Serbia’s full national team in the near future.

“There’s no greater honor than playing for your country. I think it’s every footballer’s dream to represent their country and be as successful as possible. I possess the same ambition at the club level and hope to use my international experience to contribute to this club,” Mijatović said.