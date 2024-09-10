Football Tickets for Derby Matches

Crowds

The first thing to consider when attending a derby match is how crowded the city center and area around the football stadium are going to be. If you are unsure about large crowds, this is something you will need to plan for.

There will be large crowds around the stadium before and after the football match, so you will need to be confident in crowds if you are traveling in the area around the stadium. Football stadium staff will be fully trained in how to deal with match-day crowds both inside and outside of the stadium.

Crowds of people will be organized with strict queuing systems and barriers in place to ensure supporters are safe while entering and leaving the stadium. There will also be staff outside the stadium to ensure the process runs smoothly.

If you do not like big crowds, you can still attend a busy derby match. It may be possible to avoid the majority of the crowds by arriving at the stadium early or close to the kickoff time of the match. You can also avoid large crowds when you leave by leaving slightly before the end of the match or leaving after the majority of the fans have left.

However, leaving later could mean spending more time in slow-moving or loud groups outside of the stadium heading for drinks or to public transport.

Seating

Seating inside the stadiums is set out for home and away supporters, with sections in place to avoid the fans sitting together. If you have Man U vs Man City Tickets, although supporters of both teams will be from Manchester, there will be home and away tickets at each stadium.

Man City Vs Man Utd tickets for a game held at Old Trafford will have Man Utd in the home seats and Man City in the away stands. This would reverse if the game were played at The Etihad.

If you are not a season ticket holder and wish to purchase tickets online ahead of the derby game, it is important to do so through your club’s official website or visit https://ticket-compare.com/fixtures/manchester-united-manchester-city-tickets/. You will then be able to book tickets in the correct seating area to ensure you are not an away supporter sitting with all of the home fans.

Depending on the type of rivalry between teams, sitting in the wrong section could be an uncomfortable or even dangerous situation if the supporters become violent.

Travel

How you will travel to a derby match is something you should consider and decide on well in advance of the match day. Traditionally, more fans attend derby games as both teams’ supporters are largely from the local area.

With less national travel you will find local public transport to be busier and more difficult to use than a standard matchday. If you find being on crowded public transport difficult, you may need to consider alternative ways to arrive at the stadium, such as in a cab or having someone else take you to the stadium.



There is unlikely to be very much parking in the streets around a football stadium. However, you may be lucky enough to get a parking space if you know someone who lives close to the stadium or if you arrive very early to get parked.

Police Presence

It is not abnormal to have a police presence at English football matches in recent years. However, you will find that the police presence will significantly increase for most derby games.

With increased crowds, local rivalries, and supporters being from the same area, there is a need for more police to be available to deal with any situations that arise on matchday. The increased presence of police is reassuring for most as it is an indication that your safety is being considered and that there are professionals on hand should you need them throughout the day.

However, for some people, seeing police officers in such high numbers can be a cause of anxiety. If this is the case, unlike other issues we have discussed, there is nothing that can be done to reduce the number of police present for the match.



It would be best to prepare yourself with coping techniques before you go to the stadium and ensure you have someone with you who can help if you become anxious.

Potential Violence

Potential violence is not a guarantee that something will happen; however, the likelihood of violence does increase at derby matches. Football violence is not new to English football; however, this is more tightly monitored and dealt with than ever before.

Supporters who have been violent in the past are banned from attending matches in person and will not be able to purchase match tickets. Police and stadium staff are also aware of these supporters and will remove them from the stadium or surrounding area if they are found to be there.

If you are concerned about the potential violence at a derby match, you should be reassured by the presence of police and the training of the stadium staff. You can also reduce the possibility of seeing or being caught up in this by not spending time around the stadium or town center before or after the match.

You can travel to and from the stadium via private transport, such as your own vehicle, or have someone take you to and from the stadium instead of using public transport. Private transport reduces the amount of time you will spend with other supporters, and so reduces the risk of exposure to violence.