Fire Extinguished By New York City FC

City flew out of the blocks early, and Alonso Martínez tested Chris Brady within the opening five minutes. It was one of a string of chances for City early on that they were unable to convert.

Chicago responded in the 10th minute through Brian Gutiérrez, but his effort was blocked well by Thiago Martins.

Martínez then managed to test Brady again after a clever run in behind the Chicago defensive line. Unfortunately, Chicago’s shot stopper was able to deny the forward.

Despite enjoying the better of the chances early on, City fell behind in the 19th minute when Phillip Zinckernagel placed a low drive from distance past Matt Freese.

City were quick to respond, and Martínez almost equalized from close range after the ball popped out to him—his first-time effort flying over the crossbar.

The game was flipped on its head in the 31st minute when Chicago were reduced to ten men. Gutiérrez was shown a straight red card after catching Aidan O’Neill with an elbow to the face.

Hannes Wolf was presented with a great chance to level the game on the stroke of halftime, but he could not find the target when it mattered most.