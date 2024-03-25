Financial Regulation: Football’s Own Wild West

So, on Monday 11th March 2024 it was announced without fanfare by that Lunar Society that is the Premier League, that their own controversial profitability and sustainability rules were going to be ripped up like junk mail and replaced by a new system of financial regulation. This new system will be more in keeping with the squad cost-to-revenue ratio contained within UEFA’s Financial Sustainability Regulations.

Those regulations seek to limit clubs participating in European competitions to only spend seventy per-cent of revenue on transfer fees, and player wages. But hold your horses pardner. This little square dance doesn’t suit our cowboys. No ma’am. They want a more generous, surprise, surprise, model that will enable clubs to blow up to eighty-five per cent of revenue on squad cost.

Naturally, the bigger clubs will always want to spend more, but only on themselves. The rest of the football family, also known as the EFL can go whistle dixie because the Premier League has zero intention of giving up more than the poultry nine-per cent they currently get from all football revenue.

Indeed, a deal to increase funding to EFL clubs from £340m to £500m wasn’t even voted on. So much for stabilising the football pyramid. As far as the Premier League is concerned pyramids are something in which the rest of footballing family can be buried!

The increase in EFL funding will happen of course, but not until the regulator grabs the Premier League clubs by both barrels and asks them to cough. It’s also worth mentioning here that once approved, any new rules will not affect the ongoing cases of financial transgressions regarding Everton, Nottingham Forest, or Manchester City, who will continue to be judged on existing financial rules. Oh well, it was probably a nice thought while it lasted!

Self Interest

The Government has warned on more than one occasion that it wanted the wild west of the Premier League authorities to come up with a new financial settlement amongst themselves or one would be imposed upon them by powers set to be given to a newly independent regulator, sheriff!

Anyway, these Clubs can’t say that they didn’t see all this coming. Particularly among a group who are less united than the Royal Family, and where the King of Clubs is conducting open warfare with its own governing body.

For those premier league clubs envious of Manchester City and going after them because they don’t really like the way the club managed to find its way to the throne is not in any way a demonstration that this organisation can be trusted to regulate itself. It might be fair comment to argue that Manchester City is not a football club at all but an outlying sporting subsidiary of a very dubious nation-state with whom our own government does billions of pounds worth of ‘deals’.

In this context it should be borne in mind that over forty-per cent of Premier League clubs are majority owned by foreign investors. This figure is only heading in one direction so don’t be surprised when more small boats full of those seeking to expand their portfolios cross the channel. And don’t forget that those who aired the most concern about the Newcastle buyout were their Premier League rivals who feared a new competitor would inevitably drive-up costs by offering higher wages and larger transfer fees.

So why would you trust such a collection of outlaws whose sole interest is the onward rapacious pursuits of wealth accumulation, often at the expense of their own regulatory boundaries and the rest of the footballing community’s s well-being?

Thankfully, we now know that Manchester City and the Premier League have recently set a date for processing that Everest-sized mountain of financial charges that the club need to finally answer. Indeed, the world’s richest and most profitable club has been on football’s death row for over fourteen seasons paying legal fees larger than the GDP of a small African country in the hope of any sentence being commuted.

The Bill that would establish a financial regulator is going before Parliament this week, though definite date. But, either way, it looks like the sheriff is mounting up because these Premier Clubs don’t seem to care about the lawman on his way to town. They’re going to hold out for a showdown and it ain’t gonna be perdy!