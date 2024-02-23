FA Cup Trophy Coming To New York City

The Emirates FA Cup, soccer’s oldest and most esteemed national knockout competition, is poised to make history once again as it embarks on its inaugural trophy tour to the United States.

The NYC Takeover is set to kick off on February 22nd and will culminate with Fifth Round Watch Parties on February 27th and 28th. The English Football Association (The FA) and ESPN+ invite you to come watch the Fifth Round matches live on big screens at Moonlight Studios in SoHo. Along with meeting Tim Howard for interviews, you can snap a pic with the iconic trophy, score a goal at the iconic Wembley Stadium with a VR headset experience, grab some commemorative giveaways, enjoy drinks, food, music, and more.

Win A Trip To The FA Cup Final

Throughout this weeklong tour, the Emirates FA Cup trophy will be showcased at various events and locations, meeting up with iconic teams, athletes, and celebrities, and offering fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness history up close and personal.

Courtesy of title sponsor Emirates, one lucky attendee will have a chance to win a flyaway trip (for them and a guest) to the Emirates FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium in May.

Joining forces with the Emirates FA Cup on this momentous tour are USMNT stars Tyler Adams, DeMarcus Beasley, and Tim Howard. Each having played in the competition, they will lend their support to the trophy’s historic visit, underscoring the growing prominence of soccer in the United States.