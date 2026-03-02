Europe’s World Cup Playoffs: Who’s Favourite, and Why

Below is a path by path look at the teams involved, who starts as favourite, and the matchups that could flip things. It’s the sort of snapshot you’ll see everywhere in the build-up, from tactical previews and radio phone-ins to the odds grids on football betting sites , because playoffs turn a whole qualifying cycle into two matches where tiny details suddenly matter a lot.

Path A: Italy headline it, Wales have the venue edge

Semi finals: Italy vs Northern Ireland, Wales vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Final: Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina host the winner of Italy vs Northern Ireland

Favourite: Italy

Italy are the biggest side in this group and they also have the most straightforward semi final on paper. The key point with Italy in playoff football is control. They are usually comfortable turning matches into long spells of territorial pressure, keeping opponents pinned, and forcing repeated defending. In one off ties, that matters because it reduces the number of random moments the underdog gets.

Main danger: Wales

Wales have the obvious advantage here: if they win their semi final, they host the final as well. That is a serious edge in a format where nerves and energy swings decide games. Wales also tend to be clear about how they want to play in high stakes fixtures: stay compact, protect the middle, and make the match about timing, set pieces, and big moments rather than open exchanges.

The awkward opponent: Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia are not the most fashionable pick, but they can make you suffer. They are capable of turning a match into a stop start contest with lots of aerial duels, fouls, and second balls. If Wales concede early, the game state becomes uncomfortable quickly.

The upset route: Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland’s job is simple: keep it tight for as long as possible and give themselves one moment to steal it. The problem is that Italy do not often get dragged into chaos at home. Northern Ireland need a near perfect defensive night, plus a set piece or transition that lands cleanly.

Path B: The hardest path to call, because the styles clash

Semi finals: Ukraine vs Sweden, Poland vs Albania

Final: Winner of Ukraine vs Sweden hosts the winner of Poland vs Albania

Favourite: Ukraine, narrowly

This path is the closest to a coin flip. Ukraine have a strong case because they host a semi final and, if they get through, they host the final too. That can be the difference in games that are decided by one goal, one save, or one burst of momentum. Their best version is dynamic and direct, with enough technical quality to play, but also enough edge to suffer without the ball.

Big rival: Poland

Poland look well placed because their semi final is the one tie in this path where the favourite can realistically aim to get ahead early and manage the game. Poland also carry a reliable threat in the box, which is often what separates teams in playoffs. Even in messy matches, a side that can create one clear headed chance or one clean cutback can win.

The swing team: Sweden

Sweden can be excellent when they settle into a match and start winning territory. They are comfortable defending their penalty area and they tend to be dangerous when the match turns into crosses, second balls, and set pieces. The question is whether they can impose that away from home in a tie that will feel frantic early. If they survive the opening phase, they become very live.

The spoiler: Albania

Albania are built for frustrating bigger teams. They keep distances tight, they contest every second ball, and they rarely gift easy chances. That does not guarantee goals, but it does guarantee that opponents have to earn everything. If Poland get impatient, Albania can drag them into a low event match where one moment decides it.

Path C: Türkiye have the highest ceiling, but there is no free passage

Semi finals: Türkiye vs Romania, Slovakia vs Kosovo

Final: Slovakia or Kosovo host the winner of Türkiye vs Romania

Favourite: Türkiye

Türkiye probably have the most raw talent in this path, and their best games have a clear pattern: fast attacks, brave carries through midfield, and players who can win duels in wide areas. In playoff football, individual quality matters more than usual because a single player can create the one chance that decides the tie.

Main threat: Romania

Romania are not here to trade punches. They are organised, patient, and comfortable making matches feel slow. If Romania can keep Türkiye from turning the game into transitions, this becomes a tactical contest rather than a talent contest. Romania’s route is to stay level deep into the second half and let pressure do the work.

The team nobody wants to face: Slovakia

If Slovakia reach the final at home, they will be a problem. They rarely look panicked, they do not overcommit, and they tend to manage game state well. In a final, that calm can be worth more than flash.

Upset alert: Kosovo

Kosovo are capable of raising the tempo and turning a match into a series of sprints and duels. That can unsettle teams who want structure and rhythm. If their semi final becomes stretched, they have a real chance to nick it.

Path D: Denmark lead it, Czechia have a very real path

Semi finals: Denmark vs North Macedonia, Czechia vs Republic of Ireland

Final: Czechia or Republic of Ireland host the winner of Denmark vs North Macedonia

Favourite: Denmark

Denmark are the most complete side in this path. They can play through midfield, they can press, and they can defend a lead without turning frantic. Their semi final is at home, which increases the likelihood they reach the final. The one concern for Denmark is the final location: they would have to win away, and away finals can tighten.

Strong challenger: Czechia

Czechia have a practical route. Win at home in the semi final, then host the final. That is the perfect playoff setup. Czechia are also well suited to tight games: strong in duels, dangerous on set pieces, and comfortable when the match becomes physical and messy.

Ireland’s chance: Republic of Ireland

Ireland’s semi final is away, which is the toughest part, but Ireland can make matches uncomfortable. Their best case is to keep the scoreline close, turn it into a game of momentum swings, and take it late. If Ireland reach the final at home, belief rises quickly.

The disruptor: North Macedonia

North Macedonia have history of causing problems in this kind of scenario. They are not afraid of being underdogs, and they tend to stay in games. If Denmark start slowly, North Macedonia will happily let anxiety build in the stadium.

Overall: the clearest favourites, and the paths most likely to surprise

If you are looking for the cleanest “favourite” labels, Italy and Denmark stand out because of the combination of pedigree and matchup. Türkiye are favourites too, but their path has more tactical traps. Path B is the one most likely to produce a finalist that nobody feels fully confident about, because the semi finals are awkward and the styles do not cancel out neatly.

In short, the playoffs are not about reputation. They are about who can win two specific games in one week, in two specific tactical problems, under maximum pressure. That is why they are so difficult to call, and why they are so hard to forget.