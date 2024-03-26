Euro 2024: Who are the favourites to win this summer’s tournament?

The countdown towards the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship is on and the continent’s heaviest hitters are making their final preparations ahead of their assault for honours in Germany this summer.

24 teams will descend on Germany to compete for glory in the month-long tournament between June and July in what promises to be a mouthwatering festival of football in Europe.

The last edition of the Euros in 2020 was won in dramatic fashion by Italy when the Azzurri edged out England on their own patch via penalty kicks at Wembley Stadium.

Both the Italians and the Three Lions will expect to be in the reckoning in the latter stages again four years on, though competition on German soil promises to be stiff and at least half a dozen teams will have designs on lifting the famous Henri Delaunay trophy.

Below, we’ve taken a closer look at the teams that have been priced as favourites to enjoy continental glory in Germany this summer.